Sports

Mikel Arteta Laments VAR Decision in Arsenal’s Defeat Against West Ham

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:23 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:38 pm EST
On a cold December evening at Emirates Stadium, a moment of contention stole the limelight from a fiercely fought Premier League clash between Arsenal and West Ham United. The heart of the controversy was a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) decision that left Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expressing his disappointment over an outcome that could have potentially propelled Arsenal back to the top of the league standings.

Questionable VAR Decision

West Ham’s Tomas Soucek netted a goal following a pullback from teammate Jarrod Bowen, a move under scrutiny for potentially being out of play. The VAR check, however, marred by the obstruction of Bowen’s position, took a protracted five minutes before upholding the on-field decision.

Arteta’s frustration was palpable as he lamented the lack of clarity, despite the presence of technology designed to provide just that. His words echoed his previous criticism of VAR decisions, for which he had narrowly escaped sanctions from the Football Association (FA).

(Read Also: Vietnam Airlines Faces Losses Amid Airport Congestion and Rising Fuel Costs)

West Ham’s Solid Defense and Manager’s Contract Talks

On the other side, West Ham’s manager David Moyes, while basking in the victory, lauded his team’s solid defense. Moyes also appeared nonchalant regarding his ongoing contract discussions, hinting they would be concluded when the time was ripe.

Other Premier League Outcomes

While the Arsenal-West Ham encounter hogged the headlines, other Premier League outcomes also stirred the pot. Brighton & Hove Albion’s triumphant roar against Tottenham Hotspur served as a reminder of football’s unpredictable nature. In a different vein, the suggestion by British MPs to criminalize unlawful entry into a soccer match has stirred considerable debate.

(Read Also: South Korea’s Inflation Rate Increases: Impact and Implications)

Asian Cup Preparations

In international football news, Juergen Klinsmann, South Korea’s coach, is meticulously preparing his team, with star player Son Heung-min at the forefront, for the looming Asian Cup in Qatar.

Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

