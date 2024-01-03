en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Boxing & MMA

Mike Tyson: The Youngest Heavyweight Champion in History

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:09 am EST
Mike Tyson: The Youngest Heavyweight Champion in History

On November 22, 1986, a young Mike Tyson entered the boxing ring at the Hilton in Las Vegas, facing off against Trevor Berbick, the then reigning WBC champion. By the end of an electrifying match, Tyson, at the mere age of 20 years and 150 days, emerged victorious, becoming the youngest heavyweight world champion in boxing history.

Defying Odds and Setting Records

Air thick with anticipation, Tyson, with a flawless 27-0 record, was heavily favored to win. Despite Berbick’s attempt at mind games, choosing the same black color for his outfit as Tyson, which cost Tyson a hefty $500k fine, Tyson remained unshaken. He demonstrated his power and skill in the ring, employing his signature bob-and-weave technique to dominate the fight.

The Knockout Punch

As the second round commenced, Tyson delivered a devastating left hook that sent Berbick sprawling to the canvas. The fight ended in a victory by technical knockout when referee Mills Lane deemed Berbick unable to continue.

The Unstoppable Tyson

Tyson’s triumph marked the beginning of his reign as an unbeatable champion. His confidence soared, and he boldly declared himself the best fighter in the world, ready to take on any challenger. His reign continued for four years, marked by a series of impressive knockout wins, until he was eventually dethroned by Buster Douglas in 1990.

Despite ending his career with a 50-6 record in 2005, Tyson’s legacy endures. He remains regarded by many as the best heavyweight of all time. Trevor Berbick’s life, on the other hand, ended tragically when he was murdered by his nephew in 2006, after a history of legal issues and incarceration.

0
Boxing & MMA Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Saudi Arabia: A Rising Contender in Hosting High-Profile Boxing Events

By Salman Khan

Melvin 'Gringo' Jerusalem Among Elite in Boxing's Minimumweight Division in 2024

By Salman Khan

Coyle vs Williams: Undefeated Middleweights Set for High-Stakes Showdown

By Salman Khan

The MMA Landscape in 2024: McGregor's Return and More

By Salman Khan

Tyler Denny: Black Country's Boxing Sensation Claims European Title ...
@Boxing & MMA · 3 hours
Tyler Denny: Black Country's Boxing Sensation Claims European Title ...
heart comment 0
BRAVE Combat Federation Unveils Knockout of the Year Nominees

By Salman Khan

BRAVE Combat Federation Unveils Knockout of the Year Nominees
Vergil Ortiz Jr. Returns to the Ring to Face Fredrick Lawson on January 6

By Salman Khan

Vergil Ortiz Jr. Returns to the Ring to Face Fredrick Lawson on January 6
Nina-Marie Daniele: A Fresh Voice Shaping the MMA Media Landscape

By Salman Khan

Nina-Marie Daniele: A Fresh Voice Shaping the MMA Media Landscape
Ernesto ‘Tito’ Mercado: Boxing’s Rising Star and Prospect of the Year 2023

By Salman Khan

Ernesto 'Tito' Mercado: Boxing's Rising Star and Prospect of the Year 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Henry Slade: A Season of Triumphs and an Uncertain Future
1 min
Henry Slade: A Season of Triumphs and an Uncertain Future
2024's Best Women's Running Shoes: Expert Opinions and Rigorous Testing
1 min
2024's Best Women's Running Shoes: Expert Opinions and Rigorous Testing
Gerrick Wilkins Challenges Gary Palmer to a Debate, Offers Charitable Incentive
2 mins
Gerrick Wilkins Challenges Gary Palmer to a Debate, Offers Charitable Incentive
Massachusetts Senate to Deliberate on Three Key Bills for Disability Support and Opioid Crisis
2 mins
Massachusetts Senate to Deliberate on Three Key Bills for Disability Support and Opioid Crisis
'Waffle House' Trio: Montana Grizzlies' Wide Receivers Redefining Game Readiness
2 mins
'Waffle House' Trio: Montana Grizzlies' Wide Receivers Redefining Game Readiness
Zakharova Criticizes Poland's Call for Missile Transfer to Ukraine
3 mins
Zakharova Criticizes Poland's Call for Missile Transfer to Ukraine
The Undead Within: How Zombie Cells Contribute to Aging and Disease
3 mins
The Undead Within: How Zombie Cells Contribute to Aging and Disease
Boehringer Ingelheim Opens 2024 GRANTS Program for Swine Research Proposals
4 mins
Boehringer Ingelheim Opens 2024 GRANTS Program for Swine Research Proposals
Connecticut Voters Oppose Democratic Initiative to Phase Out Gas-Powered Vehicles: Poll
5 mins
Connecticut Voters Oppose Democratic Initiative to Phase Out Gas-Powered Vehicles: Poll
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app