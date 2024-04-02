Mike Trout's Milestone: 473-Foot Homer Propels Angels Over Marlins in 2024 Clash

Los Angeles Angels' star Mike Trout made headlines during Monday night's game against the Miami Marlins on April 1, 2024, in Miami, showcasing his unmatched prowess on the field. Trout's monumental 473-foot home run in the sixth inning, coupled with an earlier solo blast, not only steered the Angels to a 7-4 victory but also marked a significant milestone in his career.
Trout's Towering Achievement
Trout's performance against the Marlins was nothing short of spectacular. His second homer of the night, a colossal shot off Miami reliever <a href="https://www.b