NFL

Mike Tomlin Sets Historic NFL Record With Steelers

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:45 am EST
Mike Tomlin Sets Historic NFL Record With Steelers

Stepping into the annals of NFL history, Pittsburgh Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin clinched a remarkable record, ensuring his team has not had a losing season for 17 consecutive years since the start of his coaching career. This feat surpasses all other NFL coaches in history, with the exception of Tom Landry and Bill Belichick, who have had longer streaks of consecutive winning seasons. However, both Landry and Belichick had losing seasons at the start of their careers, unlike Tomlin, setting him apart in this unique achievement.

A Record-Breaking Streak

Tomlin’s incredible run began with the Steelers in 2007 and has continued unabated. The team’s ongoing streak of non-losing seasons, dating back to 2003, is currently the longest active streak in the NFL and the second-longest in NFL history. The only comparable streak is that of the Dallas Cowboys from 1965 to 1985. Throughout his tenure with the Steelers, Tomlin has maintained a consistent level of success, with only one game in his career, a regular-season finale against the Cleveland Browns in 2012, being irrelevant to playoff implications.

Consistency Amid Adversity

Despite the consistent regular season success, the Steelers have struggled in the playoffs, with an 8-9 record under Tomlin and a playoff win drought since 2016. However, the coach’s unwavering focus on the goal of winning the world championship every year keeps the team in playoff contention. The Steelers’ recent victory against the Seattle Seahawks, improving their record to 9-7, further cemented Tomlin’s 17th consecutive non-losing season and the team’s 20th straight non-losing season – the second-longest streak in NFL history.

Looking Forward

As the team looks forward to future challenges, they eye a win over the Baltimore Ravens in the final week of the season. Despite the pressures and expectations, Tomlin remains focused on the main goal – hoisting Lombardi’s. His impressive 172-100-2 career regular-season record speaks volumes about his commitment and dedication to the team. However, the shadow of the Steelers’ recent lack of postseason appearances and the seven-year-long playoff win drought looms large. Yet, with Tomlin at the helm, the team’s non-losing streak stands as a testament to their resilience, hoping to turn the tide in the coming seasons.

NFL Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

