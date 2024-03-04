Mike Soroka's Remarkable Return: From Achilles Surgery to Braves Comeback

After a grueling 743-day absence from Major League Baseball due to a right Achilles injury, Mike Soroka made a triumphant return, highlighting his resilience and determination. Soroka, who last pitched in a regular season game on August 3, 2020, against the Mets, embarked on a challenging journey back to the mound, beginning with a successful start in High A Rome and moving onto Triple A Gwinnett.

Long Road to Recovery

Soroka's path to recovery was marked by meticulous rehabilitation and minor league starts aimed at regaining his form. His comeback trail started with an impressive 4.0 scoreless innings for Rome, where he struck out eight batters. Despite facing difficulties in Triple A Gwinnett with a 6.43 ERA over five starts, Soroka's unwavering spirit and effort to return to his pre-injury level were evident.

Major League Challenges and Achievements

Before his injury, Soroka had established himself as a prominent figure in the Braves' pitching lineup. At just 22 years old, he became the youngest Opening Day starter in the franchise's modern era and secured a place in the All-Star game, showcasing his exceptional talent. His rookie season was marked by a commendable 13-4 record and a 2.68 ERA, earning him second place in NL Rookie of the Year voting.

Implications for Soroka and the Braves

Soroka's return is not just a personal victory but also a significant addition to the Braves' pitching staff. As he continues to regain his top form, the Braves will closely monitor his performance and impact on their rotation. Soroka's journey from injury to recovery underscores the challenges athletes face and the perseverance required to overcome them, setting an inspiring example for both teammates and fans.