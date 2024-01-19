Mike Conley's Intensity Fuels Timberwolves' Victory Over the Grizzlies

Mike Conley, a seasoned point guard with 17 years of NBA experience under his belt, demonstrated an unusual surge of intensity during a game which saw the Minnesota Timberwolves triumph over his old team, the Memphis Grizzlies, 118-103. The four-time winner of the NBA's Sportsmanship Award is recognized for his cool, collected demeanor on the court, but this game saw him contributing eight uninterrupted points during a pivotal 11-0 run for the Timberwolves.

Conley's Impact on the Timberwolves

Finishing the game with 10 assists and zero turnovers, Conley's assist-to-turnover ratio of 6.34 ranks him second in the NBA this season. His move to the Timberwolves, following a trade from Utah, has proven to be a game-changer for the team. His leadership and extensive experience have significantly boosted the team's performance this season.

Conley and Gobert: A Winning Combination

Conley's well-established chemistry with Rudy Gobert, a teammate from their shared time at the Jazz, has been instrumental in maximizing Gobert's potential on the court. Gobert contributed to the victory over the Grizzlies with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and a season-high six blocks.

Conley's Unwavering Dedication

Despite the offensive attention given to Anthony Edwards and the defensive focus on Minnesota's tall lineup, Conley has been making the most of open shots, recording a career-high 45.2% from the 3-point range. As a veteran player, Conley refuses to rest during back-to-back games, aiming to maintain his health for the most games played since his age-25 season. His commitment has won the admiration of his teammates, including Edwards, who expressed his aspiration to clinch a championship with Conley before the latter hangs up his shoes.