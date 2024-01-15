Mike and Zara Tindall: A Romantic Display at Netflix Rugby Documentary Premiere

As the lights of the Netflix rugby documentary 'Six Nations: Full Contact' premiere flickered onto the red carpet in London, a particular couple stood out. Mike and Zara Tindall, with their shared love for rugby and undeniable chemistry, made quite an impression. Zara Tindall, the daughter of Princess Anne, exuded casual elegance in a checkered navy blue coat, satin blue shirt, and black velvet cropped trousers. Her look was completed with a black clutch bag and matching high-heeled pumps. Her makeup was subtle, featuring bronzed cheeks and a glossy pink lip, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

Romance on the Red Carpet

The former rugby player, Mike Tindall, complemented his wife perfectly in a double-breasted blue jacket, matching his wife's blazer. The couple radiated happiness, their affectionate glances and cheerful demeanour a testament to their strong bond. The event, which follows the teams from the 2023 Six Nations tournament, had a special significance for Mike, a former rugby player himself.

From Australia to London

The Tindalls are no strangers to the spotlight. They recently returned from Australia, where they serve as brand ambassadors for Magic Millions, a prestigious racehorse auction house. Zara, an accomplished equestrian herself, was dressed in an eye-catching orange-and-blue floral dress with a matching belt and cream fascinator during their Australian journey. Mike, on the other hand, looked dapper in a cream suit, brown suede shoes, and a navy striped tie. The couple were seen enjoying the races, and at one point, Mike even playfully wore Zara's fascinator, adding a touch of humor to their ambassadorial duties.

Brand Ambassadors for Magic Millions

While their ambassador role with Magic Millions earns the Tindalls £125,000 annually, their enthusiasm and genuine love for the sport make them an ideal fit for the role. They are known to promote the races on Australia's Gold Coast each year, contributing to the event's success and popularity.