Miguel Oliveira's Recovery and Call for Change in MotoGP Race Format

Miguel Oliveira, the renowned MotoGP rider, is on the road to recovery following a series of injuries sustained in the previous racing season. His most recent injury, a broken right shoulder blade, was the result of a collision with fellow rider Aleix Espargaro during the Qatar Sprint race. This incident added to Oliveira's already extensive injury list, which includes damage to his hip ligament following an altercation with Marc Marquez in Portimao and a dislocated and fractured left shoulder resulting from an incident involving Fabio Quartararo's bike in Jerez.

Recovery Road

The shoulder blade injury necessitated a significant recovery period. For comparison, Ducati's Enea Bastianini required two months to recover from a similar injury. Oliveira has since tested the resilience of his shoulder, taking a street bike for a spin at Portimao, and intends to ride the new Trackhouse-run 2024 RS-GP at Sepang next month to evaluate his recovery progress.

Additional Treatment

In addition to his shoulder rehabilitation, Oliveira also went under the knife for arm pump surgery at the end of November. The rider has expressed concern over the introduction of Sprint races in every Grand Prix weekend, noting the increased stress on competitors, both physically and mentally. Oliveira, along with other riders, has proposed a weekend format with fewer sprint races.

The Impact of an Intense Schedule

His teammate, Raul Fernandez, also weighed in on the issue, suggesting that the intense racing schedule may have contributed to the rise in arm pump issues among riders. MotoGP is slated to host a record 22 rounds in 2024, but financial constraints may impact the Argentine round.