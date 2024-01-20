MIG Cricket Club Triumphs Over Oriental Cricket Club in MCA Women's Cricket League

In the pulsating second round of the Div-C match of the 2nd MCA Women's Cricket League, MIG Cricket Club clinched a thrilling 29-run victory over Oriental Cricket Club. The match, held at the MIG CC ground, unfolded a remarkable display of skill, strategy, and sportsmanship.

Commanding Innings by MIG Cricket Club

Stepping onto the crease first, MIG Cricket Club set an imposing total of 210 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in their stipulated 40 overs. The opening batswomen, Anisha Rout, played a commendable innings, scoring a steadfast 56 runs off 68 balls. She was well-supported by Mitali Govekar, who contributed 43 runs off 52 balls. Further adding to the team's total were Riya Doshi with 26 runs and Dhiti Verma, who stood resilient, remaining unbeaten with 21 runs.

Oriental Cricket Club's Gallant Effort Falls Short

Despite an impressive performance by all-rounder Nirmiti Yadav, who showcased her prowess by taking 5 wickets for 42 runs and scoring an unbeaten 53 runs off 82 balls, Oriental Cricket Club fell short of the target. The team could manage only 181 runs for 9 wickets in 38 overs. Kshitija Sawant also chipped in with a small yet significant contribution of 20 runs for Oriental Cricket Club.

MIG CC Bowlers Shine

Complementing their batswomen's efforts, MIG CC bowlers put up an equally strong show. Thia Ganatra and Mitali Govekar, each bagged 2 wickets, conceding just 18 and 19 runs respectively, putting a brake on Oriental Cricket Club's run chase.

In another closely contested Div-C match, Dashing Sports Club triumphed over Sainath Sports Club by 6 wickets. Sainath SC put up a total of 147 runs for the loss of 9 wickets, with Shravani Patil leading from the front, scoring 30 runs. Dashing SC, however, chased down the target comfortably, with 4 wickets still in hand, courtesy of notable performances by Khushi Nijai, Kimaya Rane, and Ishika Jagtap.