Midwest United FC to Build Indoor Training Facility in Kentwood

Midwest United FC, a prominent youth soccer club in West Michigan, has announced plans to transform a former warehouse in Kentwood into a state-of-the-art indoor training facility. This move will significantly enhance its programming for young players, marking a significant milestone in the club's growth and commitment to youth development.

A Game-Changing Expansion

Currently operating from three outdoor soccer fields with an office space in Kentwood, the club is poised to repurpose a 10,000-square-foot warehouse previously owned by Howies Hockey Tape Inc. This ambitious project also involves adding a further 10,000 square feet to the existing structure. The new facility, conveniently located across from the club's current outdoor fields, is set to feature a 13,500-square-foot turf training space dedicated to practices and drills, as well as additional office space for the club's 40 employees.

A Strategic Move

This expansion has been in the club's plans for several years. Midwest United FC views the new facility, slated to open its doors in August, as a unique opportunity. Its proximity to their current location is an added advantage. While some funding for the project has already been secured, a fundraising campaign will kick off once city approval is obtained. The total cost of the project remains undetermined pending a review of the site plan by the Kentwood planning commission on February 13.

Impacting the Community

The planned facility will not host league matches or tournaments, but it will provide a year-round practice space for the club's players. This is a significant improvement, especially during the winter months when the club currently rents various facilities. Serving approximately 1,200 players yearly, aged 7 to 19, from the broader West Michigan region, this expansion aligns with other soccer-related developments in Grand Rapids, including the construction of a professional stadium. Although Midwest United FC is not directly involved in the stadium's planning, Executive Director Lewis Robinson expressed optimism about the potential impact on the community and the possibility of hosting a minor league team in the future.