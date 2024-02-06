Midwest Fishing Report: Ice Fishing and Sturgeon Spearing Season Updates

Fishing aficionados across the Midwest are prepping for a suite of winter fishing events, with a spotlight on ice fishing in northern Wisconsin. Also, the Northern Illinois Conservation Club is set to host the 64th annual Ice Fishing Derby. Early indications show a promising start to the coho salmon season, with the lakefront already witnessing catches.
Sturgeon Spearing Season: Anticipation and Safety
Another much-anticipated event is the sturgeon spearing season, slated to commence on February 10, on the Winnebago System in Wisconsin. Amidst the excitement, anglers are reminded of the closure of the Northerly Island Visitor Center and the necessity to procure parking and pier passes for Chicago Park District locations. These passes grant access to selected piers and discounted parking for fishing activities.
Local Fishing Reports: A Mixed Bag
Local fishing reports talk of active bluegill fishing in Monona Bay and open water fishing at both units of a local reserve. Anglers near the Jefferson Dam are finding walleye, while Asylum Bay is reported to house a good population of yellow perch. Safety measures such as access permits and liability waivers have been put in place at certain locations like the Emiquon Preserve, which continues to welcome fishermen.
Sturgeon Spearing Season: Details and Duration
The sturgeon spearing season could extend until February 25, conditional on the availability of earlier permits. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources sturgeon biologist, Margaret Stadig, underscores the significance of water clarity, ice conditions, and projected harvest numbers. She also hints at the possibility of an early season closure if the harvest cap is attained before the planned end date.