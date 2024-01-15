en English
France

Midi Libre’s New Podcast ‘Graine De Champions’ Spotlights Occitanie Athletes Ahead of Paris Olympics

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:56 am EST
Regional French media outlet, Midi Libre, has announced the debut of an exciting new podcast series, Graine de champions, in a collaborative effort with the Occitanie region. This initiative is crafted to shine a spotlight on the region’s athletes, as they gear up for the forthcoming Paris Olympic Games, scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11.

Unfurling the Olympic Dream

The podcast promises to deliver a rich array of content, featuring in-depth interviews, captivating athlete portraits, and practical information related to the Olympics. Additionally, listeners can look forward to insightful infographics that add a visual dimension to the audio series.

Introducing Alexis Lebrun

The inaugural episode, released on January 15, places the spotlight on Alexis Lebrun. Aged merely 20, this table tennis prodigy hails from Hérault and is widely regarded as one of the most promising talents in the sport. Lebrun, who plays for the Nimes-Montpellier Alliance, is currently ranked 23rd in the world and is predicted to be one of the leading figures of French table tennis at the Paris Olympics. He will be sharing the limelight with his younger brother Flix, Emmanuel Lebesson, and Simon Gauzy.

Celebrating Local Heroes

Graine de champions is a significant part of Midi Libre’s heightened coverage in the run-up to the Olympics. The series aims to engage audiences with immersive stories about local athletes, their sporting journeys, their Olympic dreams, and personal anecdotes. The content also teases possible celebrations at local landmarks such as the Comedie, the Arenes de Nimes, or the Millau Viaduct, should the athletes clinch medals.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

