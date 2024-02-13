As the 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) season approaches, the midfielders to watch are already making waves. Among them is Czech midfielder Pavel Bucha, who recently joined FC Cincinnati as Chris Albright's first international signing. The team has much to look forward to after securing automatic qualification for the 2023 MLS Supporter's Shield.

The Rising Stars

Newcomers to the MLS, such as Emil Forsberg, who recently joined the New York Red Bulls, are already turning heads. Forsberg, known for his exceptional playmaking skills, is expected to make a significant impact in the upcoming season. Eduard Löwen, who had a standout inaugural season with St Louis CITY, is another player to keep an eye on. Löwen's impressive performances have earned him a spot among the top midfielders to watch in 2024.

The Consistent Performers

Keaton Parks of NYCFC has been a consistent force in their midfield, playing a crucial role in their 2021 MLS Cup win. His ability to control the game and read the opposition has made him a valuable asset to the team. Carles Gil of the New England Revolution had an impressive 2021 season with four goals and 18 assists, making him a formidable player to watch this year.

Riqui Puig, former Barcelona midfielder, joined LA Galaxy in 2023 and quickly became a bright spot despite the team's poor performance. Puig's technical skills and vision on the field have made him a standout player in the MLS.

The Powerhouses

Aidan Morris, a box-to-box midfielder at Columbus Crew, impressed alongside Darlington Nagbe, who recently won his fourth MLS Cup with a third different team. Morris's ability to cover ground and contribute both offensively and defensively has earned him recognition as a top midfielder to watch.

Hector Herrera of Houston Dynamo notched the second-most assists in the league with 17, showcasing his exceptional playmaking abilities. Thiago Almada, the most expensive inbound transfer in league history, had 19 assists last season for Atlanta United, making him a formidable opponent on the field.

Lucho Acosta, who had the most goal involvements in the league in 2023 with 31, led FC Cincinnati to their first-ever trophy and won the MVP award. Acosta's impressive performances have made him a player to watch in the upcoming season.

As the 2024 MLS season approaches, these midfielders are expected to make a significant impact on the field. With their exceptional skills and consistent performances, they are sure to captivate audiences and contribute to the excitement of the league.

Note: The information provided is accurate as of 2024-02-13. All statistics and player information are subject to change.