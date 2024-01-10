Middletown South’s Football Coach Steve Antonucci Bids Farewell After 26 Seasons

After 26 illustrious seasons at the helm, Steve Antonucci, the revered head coach of Middletown South’s football team, has decided to hang up his whistle. Known for his composed, disciplined approach and an unmatched winning mentality, Antonucci bids farewell to a legacy that will echo in the corridors of Middletown South for years to come.

Legacy of a Legend

Antonucci’s remarkable tenure boasts a formidable career record of 220-68 and a winning percentage of 76.3%, a testament to his relentless pursuit of excellence. Under his stewardship, the team tasted defeat in only one season, a statistic that speaks volumes about Antonucci’s leadership and coaching prowess.

His tenure was punctuated with numerous titles, including six sectional championships and an impressive five undefeated seasons. His teams were not just about winning games; they were about setting standards, raising the bar, and embodying the spirit of relentless competition.

Producing NFL Talents

Antonucci’s coaching expertise was not confined to just high school football. One of his notable proteges is Knowshon Moreno, who had a successful career in the National Football League (NFL). Antonucci’s ability to nurture talents and prepare them for the big stage is a testament to his coaching acumen and understanding of the game.

A Farewell Rooted in Principles

In his resignation announcement, Antonucci cited a loss of interest in coaching, and an unwavering desire to uphold his high standards as the reasons for his departure. His deep-seated connection with the program and its players made the decision a difficult one. However, Antonucci’s principles never allowed him to compromise on the quality of his coaching, a trait that has been central to his success.

Antonucci plans to retire from teaching in 2025 and hopes to use the time to travel and spend more time with his family. His departure marks the fifth coaching resignation in the Shore Conference since the end of the season, signaling a time of change and transition for the teams involved.