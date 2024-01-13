Middlesbrough vs Millwall: A Delayed Start But Undeterred Spirits

The football match between Middlesbrough (Boro) and Millwall, scheduled for a regular kick-off time, experienced an unexpected delay due to unforeseen circumstances. Boro’s team, en route to The Den, Millwall’s home stadium, found themselves embroiled in traffic congestion caused by the closure of Blackwall Tunnel. The delay amounted to a solid 15 minutes, pushing the start of the game from the standard 3.00 pm to 3.15 pm.

Anticipation Amidst Delay

Despite the setback, Boro was far from deterred. The team, led by coach Michael Carrick, entered the match riding a wave of positive momentum, having showcased impressive performances in two cup matches in the previous week. The anticipation was further heightened by the full debuts of Luke Ayling and Finn Azaz, named in the starting lineup for the game.

The Challenge in Striker Position

However, not all was smooth sailing for Boro. Carrick faced significant challenges in forming an effective strike force for the match. Josh Coburn, a key player, was unavailable for the match, leaving a noticeable gap in the team’s offensive lineup. Additionally, Emmanuel Latte Lath, another potential striker, was also missing, further complicating the team’s strategy.

Boro’s Reinforcements

Despite the challenges, Boro’s squad saw a boost with some new arrivals and returning players. Alex Bangura and Marcus Forss, both recovering from injury, were confirmed to rejoin the squad. Additionally, Sam Greenwood and Morgan Rogers also joined Ayling and Azaz, strengthening the bench that had been thin in recent months due to injuries and suspensions.

While Millwall has been unbeaten in their last five league games, including three consecutive wins, Boro’s bolstered squad and recent upswing in performance promised an exciting game, regardless of the delayed start.