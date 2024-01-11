en English
Mid-Air Crisis for Gambian Football Team En Route to Africa Cup of Nations

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:48 am EST
Mid-Air Crisis for Gambian Football Team En Route to Africa Cup of Nations

The Gambia national football team’s journey to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations turned into a nightmare when the oxygen supply on their flight failed, leading to an emergency landing. A significant number of players fainted due to the lack of oxygen, causing panic and distress among the team.

Mid-Air Crisis

The Gambian team was en route to Ivory Coast for the prestigious African tournament when the incident occurred. Several players experienced extreme headaches and dizziness, while others lost consciousness, resulting in a chaotic scenario high above the African continent. The pilot was forced to return to Banjul Airport, just nine minutes into the flight.

Unpaid Bonuses and a Small Plane

The incident adds to the woes of the Gambian team, who had earlier refused to train over unpaid bonuses. The crisis was eventually resolved, but the effects of the ordeal were compounded by the ensuing oxygen failure. Reports suggest that the small size of the aircraft may have been a contributing factor to the oxygen supply failure.

Ivory Coast Steps In

Responding to the crisis, Ivory Coast dispatched Air Ivoir, a replacement plane, to transport the Gambian team safely to Yamoussoukro for the upcoming matches. The Gambian team is scheduled to play in Group C of the tournament, starting with a match against Senegal on January 16, followed by games against Guinea and Cameroon.

The 2024 Africa Cup of Nations is set to commence on January 13, with the Gambia’s participation under a cloud of uncertainty and trauma following the mid-air incident.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

