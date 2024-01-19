Mick Ives: A Cycling Colossus Departs, Leaving a Monumental Legacy

Mick Ives, a towering figure in the global cycling community, has passed away at the age of 84. His profound impact on the sport transcends his impressive competitive achievements, as he fostered a legacy of mentorship, innovation, and unyielding passion for cycling. Ives's passing, confirmed by his longtime friend Rory Hitchens, has left an indelible mark on the cycling world, with tributes pouring in to honor his remarkable life.

An Illustrious Career

Born in Coventry, Ives's career spanned over six decades, during which he accumulated an astonishing 81 British Championship titles and eight World Masters Cycling titles. His prowess was not confined to a single cycling discipline. He showcased his versatility and determination by representing Great Britain in road racing, track, time trial, mountain biking, and cyclo-cross, etching his name into the annals of the sport.

An Unyielding Passion

Ives's devotion to cycling was evident until his last days. At 65, he accomplished the formidable feat of completing the Tour de France route solo, taking one day less than the official race. At 78, he took on the challenging 3,400 km Giro D'Italia route, not for personal glory, but to raise substantial funds for charity. This unyielding passion and dedication made him not just a sporting icon, but also a role model for aspiring cyclists worldwide.

A Legacy Beyond Racing

However, Ives's impact on cycling extended beyond his racing accomplishments. He managed illustrious teams like Peugeot Cycles and Ever Ready, and founded his own team, MI Racing in 1997, which continues to thrive, a testament to his visionary leadership. Known for his experienced training methods and motivational approach, he played a pivotal role in developing both professional and amateur cyclists. Even from his hospice bed, he successfully lobbied for the inclusion of national championship titles and jerseys for the 70+ age category in mountain biking and cyclo-cross.

He is survived by his wife Sheila and daughter Angela. As tributes flow in from across the globe, Mick Ives's influence and legacy in the world of cycling remain indomitable. His life serves as an inspiration to the cycling community and his spirit will continue to ride on in the hearts of those he touched.