Mick Foley Reflects on Iconic ‘I Quit’ Match; The Rock Teases WWE Return

In a recent episode of his podcast, Foley Is Pod, WWE Hall of Famer, Mick Foley, looked back on one of the most memorable moments of his wrestling career – the ‘I Quit’ match against The Rock at the 1999 Royal Rumble.

The Strategy Behind the Brutality

The match, famed for its sheer brutality, was more than just a spectacle of physical prowess. It was a strategic move designed to showcase a darker side of The Rock, the opponent to Foley’s character. The Rock, at the time, was on the cusp of a popularity surge that could have prematurely catapulted him into the realm of fan favourites.

The decision to delay this surge until after WrestleMania was a calculated one. The ‘I Quit’ match was part of that strategy. Foley discussed how the match was meant to portray The Rock as a villain, a task made difficult by The Rock’s natural charisma. The brutal nature of the match was intended to accomplish this.

The Rock’s Return to WWE

In a related update, The Rock made a surprise appearance on WWE’s Day 1 Raw, where he teased a potential encounter with Roman Reigns. This appearance, along with his message, suggests that The Rock’s wrestling career is far from over. Fans can expect to see more of The Rock in the wrestling ring in the future.

The Legacy of the ‘I Quit’ Match

The ‘I Quit’ match remains an iconic moment in the history of WWE. The strategic planning behind the match, as revealed by Mick Foley, adds a new layer of depth to its narrative. The match was not just about physical prowess, but also about storytelling and shaping the public personas of the wrestlers involved. It stands as a testament to the meticulous planning that goes into each match in the WWE, showcasing the blend of athleticism and theatricality that defines professional wrestling.