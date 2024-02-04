Mick Foley Hints at a Possible Comeback for a Final Deathmatch

Despite hanging up his wrestling boots officially in 2012, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has hinted at the possibility of stepping back into the ring for a final deathmatch, potentially on his 60th birthday. A veteran of the wrestling world, Foley's legacy spans across numerous wrestling companies, fierce combats with renowned stars, and a fan base that reveres him for his sheer grit and determination.

Foley's Potential Adversaries

Foley has expressed his interest in wrestling outside the WWE for his last match, naming Jon Moxley and Matt Cardona as potential rivals. Cardona, a former WWE star, is particularly known in the deathmatch scene, thus making him a worthy opponent. The possibility of this match has escalated to a fever pitch when Cardona issued a challenge to Foley on Instagram, proudly declaring himself as 'THE DEATHMATCH KING.'

Foley's Response to the Challenge

Foley's response to Cardona's challenge was a cryptic yet cautionary 'Be careful what you wish for,' indicating that he is not one to back down from a fight. This exchange has led to much speculation among wrestling fans, who are waiting with bated breath to see if Foley will indeed come out of retirement and face Cardona in the ring.

Foley's Involvement with OVW and Fan Reactions

Foley's recent involvement with Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) has been met with positive reception from fans. However, it remains uncertain whether he will proceed with the deathmatch, and if Cardona will indeed be his final opponent. The possibility of this match has sparked discussions among fans, many of whom are eager to see if Foley's retirement bout will materialize.