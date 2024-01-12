Michin Reflects on Her Performance in WWE Championship Match Against IYO SKY

The wrestling universe was set ablaze as Michin challenged IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s Championship on last week’s Smackdown episode. Michin, despite not securing the title, delivered a performance that garnered acclaim from the WWE fraternity and fans alike.

Michin’s Reflections on the Match

In an interview on The Bump, Michin opened up about her experience. She explained that the match reinforced her self-belief and resilience, marking it as a new phase in her wrestling career. Michin acknowledged the challenge of the match, recounting her meticulous preparation. She revealed studying SKY’s past performances and seeking guidance from fellow wrestlers like Kevin Owens and AJ Styles, particularly to counter potential interference from Damage CTRL.

A Competitive Relationship & Mutual Respect

Michin and SKY share a history dating back to 2015. Despite the language barrier, their synergy in the ring is noteworthy. Michin expressed utmost respect for SKY’s skills and the necessity to elevate her performance to match SKY’s prowess. She underlined the competitive nature of their relationship while expressing admiration for SKY’s wrestling style.

Looking Ahead

Although Michin didn’t win the title, her performance has set a new benchmark for her future endeavors. Her resolve to improve and match SKY’s level indicates her dedication to the sport. The match, in her words, is only the beginning of her journey. The WWE universe eagerly anticipates Michin’s next steps after this landmark match.