Michigan’s Kris Jenkins Declares for 2024 NFL Draft

In a significant turn of events, Kris Jenkins, the powerhouse senior tackle from the University of Michigan, has officially declared his entry into the 2024 NFL Draft. This decision comes after an exceptional season that saw Jenkins play an instrumental role in Michigan’s national championship victory.

A Stellar College Career

Over his tenure at the University of Michigan, Jenkins has proven himself to be a defensive stalwart. He has appeared in 44 games with over 30 starts, contributing significantly to the university’s No. 1-ranked defense. His final season was punctuated by a commanding 36 tackles, an interception, a pass breakup, and a fumble recovery, contributing to the team’s first national championship since 1997.

A Football Lineage

Another noteworthy aspect of Jenkins’ career is the football lineage he carries. His father, Kris Jenkins, had an illustrious 10-year professional career and was a four-time all-pro. His uncle, Cullen Jenkins, also had a 16-year career in the NFL. This lineage is considered a positive factor for Jenkins as he enters the draft.

Next Steps

Despite being a top-five defensive tackle prospect and carrying a Day 2 draft grade, Jenkins has not yet committed to any postseason all-star game. His decision to turn professional follows announcements from fellow Michigan players Jaylen Harrell, LaDarius Henderson, Junior Colson, and Zak Zinter. With his decision to forego his remaining year of college eligibility, Jenkins is now on a trajectory that could potentially lead to an exciting professional career in the NFL.