en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
NFL

Michigan’s Kris Jenkins Declares for 2024 NFL Draft

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:08 pm EST
Michigan’s Kris Jenkins Declares for 2024 NFL Draft

In a significant turn of events, Kris Jenkins, the powerhouse senior tackle from the University of Michigan, has officially declared his entry into the 2024 NFL Draft. This decision comes after an exceptional season that saw Jenkins play an instrumental role in Michigan’s national championship victory.

A Stellar College Career

Over his tenure at the University of Michigan, Jenkins has proven himself to be a defensive stalwart. He has appeared in 44 games with over 30 starts, contributing significantly to the university’s No. 1-ranked defense. His final season was punctuated by a commanding 36 tackles, an interception, a pass breakup, and a fumble recovery, contributing to the team’s first national championship since 1997.

A Football Lineage

Another noteworthy aspect of Jenkins’ career is the football lineage he carries. His father, Kris Jenkins, had an illustrious 10-year professional career and was a four-time all-pro. His uncle, Cullen Jenkins, also had a 16-year career in the NFL. This lineage is considered a positive factor for Jenkins as he enters the draft.

Next Steps

Despite being a top-five defensive tackle prospect and carrying a Day 2 draft grade, Jenkins has not yet committed to any postseason all-star game. His decision to turn professional follows announcements from fellow Michigan players Jaylen Harrell, LaDarius Henderson, Junior Colson, and Zak Zinter. With his decision to forego his remaining year of college eligibility, Jenkins is now on a trajectory that could potentially lead to an exciting professional career in the NFL.

0
NFL Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

NFL

See more
41 mins ago
Jerod Mayo: The Youngest Head Coach in NFL
In an unprecedented move, the New England Patriots have appointed 37-year-old Jerod Mayo as their head coach, making him the youngest head coach in the NFL. Mayo, a former Patriots linebacker, takes the reins from Bill Belichick, a legend who led the Patriots to six Super Bowl victories. Jerod Mayo: From Linebacker to Head Coach
Jerod Mayo: The Youngest Head Coach in NFL
Unanimous NFL All-Pro Team Selections 2023: McCaffrey, Hill, and Warner Lead the Pack
2 hours ago
Unanimous NFL All-Pro Team Selections 2023: McCaffrey, Hill, and Warner Lead the Pack
Fred Warner Tops 2023 NFL All-Pro Selections, Leading Utah's Strong Presence
3 hours ago
Fred Warner Tops 2023 NFL All-Pro Selections, Leading Utah's Strong Presence
Washington's Rome Odunze Declares for the 2024 NFL Draft
43 mins ago
Washington's Rome Odunze Declares for the 2024 NFL Draft
Jimmy Garoppolo Emerges as NFL's 'Sexiest' Player in Unusual Gamblino Study
1 hour ago
Jimmy Garoppolo Emerges as NFL's 'Sexiest' Player in Unusual Gamblino Study
Preparing for the Spotlight: Isaiah Adams Gears Up for 2024 NFL Draft
1 hour ago
Preparing for the Spotlight: Isaiah Adams Gears Up for 2024 NFL Draft
Latest Headlines
World News
No-Confidence Motion Against Tirunelveli Mayor Dropped Amid Unattended Meeting
41 seconds
No-Confidence Motion Against Tirunelveli Mayor Dropped Amid Unattended Meeting
Prof. Lasisi Advocates for Inclusion of Hearing Aids in Nigerian Health Insurance
3 mins
Prof. Lasisi Advocates for Inclusion of Hearing Aids in Nigerian Health Insurance
The Rising Tide of Food Insecurity in the U.S. and HuffPost’s Commitment to Journalism
6 mins
The Rising Tide of Food Insecurity in the U.S. and HuffPost’s Commitment to Journalism
Negotiations Progress Between PGA Tour and Saudi PIF: A Potential Game Changer for Golf
7 mins
Negotiations Progress Between PGA Tour and Saudi PIF: A Potential Game Changer for Golf
Bay FC Strengthens Roster with Collegiate Stars Savy King and Maya Doms
8 mins
Bay FC Strengthens Roster with Collegiate Stars Savy King and Maya Doms
Dallas Mavericks Eyeing Pascal Siakam to Boost Roster
9 mins
Dallas Mavericks Eyeing Pascal Siakam to Boost Roster
WWE Superstar Bayley Reveals Her Ambitions: Winning Royal Rumble and a WrestleMania Singles Match
9 mins
WWE Superstar Bayley Reveals Her Ambitions: Winning Royal Rumble and a WrestleMania Singles Match
Charlie Kirk's Dramatic Turn: From Praising to Criticizing Martin Luther King Jr.
11 mins
Charlie Kirk's Dramatic Turn: From Praising to Criticizing Martin Luther King Jr.
Manchester City's Player-Led Summit: A Rally for Improvement Amidst Challenges
12 mins
Manchester City's Player-Led Summit: A Rally for Improvement Amidst Challenges
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
3 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
8 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
9 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
9 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
12 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
14 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
15 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app