Michigan Wolverines’ Storied Fight Song ‘The Victors’ Resounds at National Championship

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:48 pm EST
In the heart of Houston, Texas, the stage is set for an epic showdown between the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies, as they prepare to square off in the national championship game of college football at NRG Stadium. The Wolverines, led by their formidable defense, and the Huskies, with an elite offense, both are making their debut appearances in the championship game in the playoff era. A special tradition that sets the Wolverines apart from the rest is their storied fight song, “The Victors.”

The Legacy of ‘The Victors’

The anthem, a symbol of the University of Michigan’s spirit of triumph and excellence, was penned by music student Louis Elbel in 1898 following a dramatic victory over the University of Chicago. Its significance was further amplified when it was first publicly played by John Philip Sousa’s band in 1899 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Sousa himself later praised the song as the “best college march ever written.”

Embedded Traditions and Historical Context

The lyrics of “The Victors,” with repeated calls of ‘Hail!’ to the ‘victors valiant,’ ‘conquering heroes,’ and ‘the champions of the West,’ reflect not just the ethos of the University, but also its rich athletic history. The reference to ‘the West’ in the song harkens back to Michigan’s early days when they were part of the Western Conference, today’s Big Ten Conference. This detail serves as a reminder of the deep-rooted traditions of college football and the historical context within which these institutions and their sports cultures developed.

Embracing the Championship Excitement

As the Wolverines and the Huskies gear up for their first national championship game, fans can share in the excitement by listening to renditions of “The Victors” performed by the Michigan marching band. This championship game, more than just a battle for the title, is also a celebration of the enduring traditions, the rich history, and the spirit of excellence that college football embodies.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

