Michigan State's Tom Izzo Lauds Northwestern's Boo Buie's Development

Tom Izzo, Michigan State Spartans' head coach, has showered encomiums on Northwestern basketball player Boo Buie, noting his remarkable evolution throughout his collegiate career. Once seen as a 'selfish, out-of-control player,' Buie has metamorphosed into 'one of the best players in the Big Ten,' according to Izzo. The coach's praises for Buie's development extend beyond his own offensive prowess, acknowledging his significant improvement on defense and his maturation as a passer.

The Rise of a Leader

More than just his technical skills, Izzo lauded Buie's leadership in steering the Northwestern team. A testimonial to his evolution, Buie's stats speak volumes about his influence on the court. His achievements include ranking fourth in Northwestern's history for three-point field goals made. As of today, he sits second on the Northwestern career assist leaderboard, an impressive feat showcasing his growth as a player and leader.

A Potential All-Time Great

Buie's ongoing trajectory has catapulted him towards potentially becoming the program's all-time leading scorer. This mention of an all-time great isn't made lightly. It demonstrates the magnitude of Buie's development and the influence he's had on Northwestern's basketball program. The discussions about his place in Northwestern basketball history have gained momentum, with some conjecturing that he could, in fact, be the greatest Wildcats player of all time.

Commendation from His Own Coach

Northwestern's head coach, Chris Collins, expressed his gratitude for Izzo's comments and echoed his sentiments about Buie's growth. Collins highlighted Buie's transformation into an excellent point guard, a crucial position that requires a blend of leadership, vision, and skill. Buie fits the bill, averaging impressive statistics as the only high major program player to average over 18 points and 4.9 assists per game this season.

The accolades and praises from both his opponents and his own coach underscore Boo Buie's remarkable journey and growth. His story serves as a testament to the power of dedication, hard work, and continual improvement.