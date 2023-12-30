en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Michigan State Triumphs Over Indiana State in Tightly Contested Basketball Game

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:34 pm EST
Michigan State Triumphs Over Indiana State in Tightly Contested Basketball Game

On December 30, 2023, a basketball game at the Jack Breslin Student Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan, saw the men’s team of Michigan State University (MSU) clinch victory over Indiana State University (ISU). The tightly contested match ended with a score of 87-75, favoring the Michigan State Spartans and extending their winning streak to four games while halting Indiana State’s 10-game winning streak.

Standout Performances

The game was marked by standout performances from several players. Tyson Walker, a key player for MSU, led the Spartans’ charge with a robust 22 points. His commendable performance was complemented by Malik Hall, who contributed an impressive 18 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists. Further support came from A.J. Hoggard and Jaden Akins, who added 17 and 13 points, respectively.

Indiana State’s Efforts

Despite the loss, Indiana State’s efforts were led by Isaiah Swope, who topped all scorers with 26 points. However, the Sycamores’ endeavors fell short as they were outrebounded 41-27 and outscored 46-20 in the paint by the Spartans. The impact of Jeremy Fears Jr’s absence was felt, especially in pushing the ball up the court, contributing to ISU’s struggle.

Decisive Run Secures Victory

The game saw several lead changes, keeping everyone on the edge of their seats. However, a decisive 13-2 run by Michigan State in the later stages of the second half proved to be the turning point. This run, characterized by six stops, three offensive rebounds, and two forced turnovers, effectively secured Michigan State’s victory.

Following this non-conference finale, Michigan State now prepares to host Penn State, improving their record to 8-5. On the other hand, Indiana State, now standing at 11-2, prepares to host Evansville, looking to make a strong comeback after their winning streak was snapped.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Edmonton Oilers Shake Up Roster: Raphael Lavoie Recalled, Ben Gleason Loaned to Bakersfield

By Salman Khan

Australian Lacrosse Eyes Historic Moment in 2028 Olympics

By Salman Khan

South Africa Announces Unfamiliar Squad for New Zealand Series

By Salman Khan

Manchester United Ends 2023 with Defeat at Nottingham Forest

By Salman Khan

NFL Regular Season Finale: Players Eyeing Hefty Performance Bonuses ...
@NFL · 7 mins
NFL Regular Season Finale: Players Eyeing Hefty Performance Bonuses ...
heart comment 0
Rick Pitino Plans to Host UConn at Carnesecca Arena in a Bold Move

By Salman Khan

Rick Pitino Plans to Host UConn at Carnesecca Arena in a Bold Move
Premier Roger Cook’s 2024 Priorities and Perks of The West Australian’s Digital Package

By Salman Khan

Premier Roger Cook's 2024 Priorities and Perks of The West Australian's Digital Package
Premier League Round-up: Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Chelsea, and Others Secure Crucial Wins

By Salman Khan

Premier League Round-up: Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Chelsea, and Others Secure Crucial Wins
Rangers Seek VAR Audio from SFA to Clarify Controversial Penalty Decision

By Salman Khan

Rangers Seek VAR Audio from SFA to Clarify Controversial Penalty Decision
Latest Headlines
World News
Edmonton Oilers Shake Up Roster: Raphael Lavoie Recalled, Ben Gleason Loaned to Bakersfield
1 min
Edmonton Oilers Shake Up Roster: Raphael Lavoie Recalled, Ben Gleason Loaned to Bakersfield
Australian Lacrosse Eyes Historic Moment in 2028 Olympics
3 mins
Australian Lacrosse Eyes Historic Moment in 2028 Olympics
South Africa Announces Unfamiliar Squad for New Zealand Series
3 mins
South Africa Announces Unfamiliar Squad for New Zealand Series
New Zealand's Political Landscape: A Year of Change in 2023
4 mins
New Zealand's Political Landscape: A Year of Change in 2023
Nigerian Senate Approves N28.7 Trillion Budget for 2024
6 mins
Nigerian Senate Approves N28.7 Trillion Budget for 2024
Manchester United Ends 2023 with Defeat at Nottingham Forest
7 mins
Manchester United Ends 2023 with Defeat at Nottingham Forest
NFL Regular Season Finale: Players Eyeing Hefty Performance Bonuses
9 mins
NFL Regular Season Finale: Players Eyeing Hefty Performance Bonuses
Telangana Boosts Welfare Schemes with Praja Palana Initiative and Gig Workers' Insurance Plan
10 mins
Telangana Boosts Welfare Schemes with Praja Palana Initiative and Gig Workers' Insurance Plan
Rick Pitino Plans to Host UConn at Carnesecca Arena in a Bold Move
10 mins
Rick Pitino Plans to Host UConn at Carnesecca Arena in a Bold Move
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
1 hour
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
5 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
6 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
7 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
8 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
9 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
11 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
11 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
11 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app