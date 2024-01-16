Michigan State Rounds Off 2024 Coaching Staff with Demetrius Martin

Michigan State Spartans have finalized their coaching staff for the 2024 season with the appointment of Demetrius Martin as the defensive backs coach. A former standout player for the Spartans in the 1990s, Martin will be working alongside secondary coach Blue Adams in leading the team's defensive backs.

A Proven Track Record

Martin carries with him an impressive portfolio from his coaching stint in the west. His most recent positions include serving as the cornerbacks coach and pass game coordinator at Oregon. His coaching journey also features roles at Colorado, Arizona, UCLA, and Washington. Prior to these, he was a graduate assistant at USC under the tutelage of Pete Carrol.

A Stalwart Recruiter

Known for his sharp recruitment skills, Martin has successfully secured 28 four-star recruits during his 15-season tenure in the Pac-12 Conference. His expertise in identifying and nurturing talent has been instrumental in his previous roles and will undoubtedly be a strong asset in his new position at Michigan State.

Coming Full Circle

Martin's football journey began right here at Michigan State where he earned All-Big Ten honors and led the conference in interceptions in 1994. His subsequent professional playing career spanned NFL Europe and the Arena Football leagues. Post his playing days, Martin transitioned into coaching, starting at the high school level in California. He gradually moved up the ranks to the college level where he has developed his coaching pedigree. This new appointment brings Martin back to his alma mater and completes the on-field assistant coach roster for the Spartans.