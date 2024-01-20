Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy Celebrates Engagement and NFL Draft Declaration

For Michigan's star quarterback, J.J. McCarthy, the start of 2024 has been a blend of personal joys and professional milestones. On the home front, McCarthy is celebrating his recent engagement to his longtime girlfriend, Katya Kuropas, a significant step forward in their relationship spanning over five years. And professionally, he is coming off a sensational season, having guided Michigan to an undefeated national championship, and now transitioning towards the National Football League (NFL).

From High School Sweethearts to Life Partners

McCarthy and Kuropas took to Instagram to announce their engagement, sharing a series of photographs, including one featuring the couple dressed in white on a beach, accompanied by their beloved dog, Marley. The engagement news has brought an outpouring of congratulations from McCarthy's former teammates and fans on social media. This personal milestone comes shortly after McCarthy's significant achievements on the football field, enhancing the narrative of his life, both on and off the field.

A Stellar Season and the Road to NFL

McCarthy, who recently celebrated his 21st birthday, led the Wolverines to win both the Big Ten Championship and the national title. His performance was instrumental in Michigan's Rose Bowl victory over Alabama and their 34-14 win over Washington in the College Football Playoff (CFP) final. This victory sealed Michigan's first title since 1997, a feat that has placed McCarthy in the spotlight and accelerated his journey towards the NFL. McCarthy threw for 2,991 yards with 22 touchdowns and only four interceptions during the season, a stellar performance that has earned him the ranking of the fifth-best quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft by ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.

A Strong Support System

Throughout his journey, McCarthy has consistently acknowledged the significant role Kuropas has played in his life. He often refers to her as his 'soulmate' and 'rock', attributing much of his success to her unwavering support. In October, during their fifth dating anniversary, McCarthy expressed his gratitude towards Kuropas for helping him become the best version of himself. As he awaits the next chapter of his life in the NFL, this support system will undoubtedly play a crucial role in navigating the new challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.