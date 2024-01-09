Michigan High School Basketball Rankings Revealed: A Look at the Top Teams

Michigan’s high school basketball scene has taken a fresh turn with the latest rankings published by the Associated Press. The comprehensive poll, encompassing four divisions, is based on current records and total points accrued from votes. The ranking process assigns 15 points for a first-place vote, with a progressive decrease for subsequent ranks.

Division 1: East Lansing’s Unblemished Record

East Lansing leads Division 1 with an unblemished 8-0 record. Nipping at their heels are Detroit U-D Jesuit and Detroit Cass Tech, both of which have put up impressive performances.

Division 2: Warren Lincoln Takes the Crown

In Division 2, Warren Lincoln has seized the top spot. Grand Rapids Christian and Romulus Summit Academy have secured the second and third positions, respectively, following closely behind.

Division 3: Riverview Gabriel Richard at the Helm

Riverview Gabriel Richard is at the forefront in Division 3, with McBain and Iron Mountain trailing in succession. All three teams have shown significant prowess on the court.

Division 4: Wyoming Tri-unity Christian Leads

Division 4 is ruled by Wyoming Tri-unity Christian, with Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart and Adrian Lenawee Christian coming in second and third, respectively. These teams have demonstrated their skills and determination throughout the season.

Apart from the top 10 in each division, the poll also takes into account other teams that received votes but did not qualify for the top 10 rankings. This wide-ranging poll underscores the competitive panorama of high school basketball in Michigan and recognizes the success of numerous teams across the state.