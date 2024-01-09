en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Michigan High School Basketball Rankings Revealed: A Look at the Top Teams

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:25 pm EST
Michigan High School Basketball Rankings Revealed: A Look at the Top Teams

Michigan’s high school basketball scene has taken a fresh turn with the latest rankings published by the Associated Press. The comprehensive poll, encompassing four divisions, is based on current records and total points accrued from votes. The ranking process assigns 15 points for a first-place vote, with a progressive decrease for subsequent ranks.

Division 1: East Lansing’s Unblemished Record

East Lansing leads Division 1 with an unblemished 8-0 record. Nipping at their heels are Detroit U-D Jesuit and Detroit Cass Tech, both of which have put up impressive performances.

Division 2: Warren Lincoln Takes the Crown

In Division 2, Warren Lincoln has seized the top spot. Grand Rapids Christian and Romulus Summit Academy have secured the second and third positions, respectively, following closely behind.

Division 3: Riverview Gabriel Richard at the Helm

Riverview Gabriel Richard is at the forefront in Division 3, with McBain and Iron Mountain trailing in succession. All three teams have shown significant prowess on the court.

Division 4: Wyoming Tri-unity Christian Leads

Division 4 is ruled by Wyoming Tri-unity Christian, with Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart and Adrian Lenawee Christian coming in second and third, respectively. These teams have demonstrated their skills and determination throughout the season.

Apart from the top 10 in each division, the poll also takes into account other teams that received votes but did not qualify for the top 10 rankings. This wide-ranging poll underscores the competitive panorama of high school basketball in Michigan and recognizes the success of numerous teams across the state.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
2 mins ago
Revitalizing Parks: A New Chapter in Promoting Health and Wellbeing
In an era of fast-paced urbanization and digital distractions, a renewed focus on parks and recreational areas is emerging as a beacon of health and wellbeing. Cities across the country are investing millions into enhancing and upgrading these natural spaces, encouraging citizens to engage in varied outdoor activities. From walking and cycling trails to sports
Revitalizing Parks: A New Chapter in Promoting Health and Wellbeing
Golfer Yoon Ina's Suspension Reduced, Set for 2024 Return
11 mins ago
Golfer Yoon Ina's Suspension Reduced, Set for 2024 Return
Franz Beckenbauer: A Dual World Cup Winner's Impact and Controversy
16 mins ago
Franz Beckenbauer: A Dual World Cup Winner's Impact and Controversy
NFL Teams Pursue New Leadership: Commanders Seek Head Coach, Other Teams Make Personnel Changes
9 mins ago
NFL Teams Pursue New Leadership: Commanders Seek Head Coach, Other Teams Make Personnel Changes
Washington Commanders' Pursuit of New Leadership Sparks Interest Across NFL
10 mins ago
Washington Commanders' Pursuit of New Leadership Sparks Interest Across NFL
Anaheim Ducks Trade Jamie Drysdale in Strategic Roster Move
10 mins ago
Anaheim Ducks Trade Jamie Drysdale in Strategic Roster Move
Latest Headlines
World News
Dr. Jordan Peterson Warns of AI-Generated Fake News Ahead of US Presidential Election
32 seconds
Dr. Jordan Peterson Warns of AI-Generated Fake News Ahead of US Presidential Election
Governor Jim Justice Prepares for Final State of the State Address
1 min
Governor Jim Justice Prepares for Final State of the State Address
Temporary Barriers at Alberta Hospitals Amid Criticism Over Long Wait Times
2 mins
Temporary Barriers at Alberta Hospitals Amid Criticism Over Long Wait Times
Revitalizing Parks: A New Chapter in Promoting Health and Wellbeing
2 mins
Revitalizing Parks: A New Chapter in Promoting Health and Wellbeing
Oklahoma Sisters Undergo Plastic Surgery Transformations, Facing Mixed Reactions
2 mins
Oklahoma Sisters Undergo Plastic Surgery Transformations, Facing Mixed Reactions
Washington State Legislative Session Opens with Urgent Focus on Housing, Drugs, and Climate
2 mins
Washington State Legislative Session Opens with Urgent Focus on Housing, Drugs, and Climate
Nicole Eggert Diagnosed with Breast Cancer: An Actress's Fight for Survival
3 mins
Nicole Eggert Diagnosed with Breast Cancer: An Actress's Fight for Survival
BJP Stands on its Own, Not Desperate for Alliances: Union Minister Piyush Goyal
3 mins
BJP Stands on its Own, Not Desperate for Alliances: Union Minister Piyush Goyal
Snowstorm Disrupts Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Campaign Plans for Trump
3 mins
Snowstorm Disrupts Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Campaign Plans for Trump
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
1 hour
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app