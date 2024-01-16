Michigan Football: Receiver Cornelius Johnson and Tight End AJ Barner Declare for 2024 NFL Draft

Michigan's renowned football program has witnessed the exit of two more of its proficient players, receiver Cornelius Johnson and tight end AJ Barner, for the 2024 NFL Draft. The announcements were made on Monday night, adding to the burgeoning roster of Michigan players transitioning to the professional league.
Cornelius Johnson's Five-Year Journey
Cornelius Johnson, a receiver who has been with Michigan for five seasons, rounded off this season with 47 receptions and 604 receiving yards, a personal best, albeit with only one touchdown, a slight dip compared to his six touchdowns in 2022. Johnson's journey with Michigan culminated with a total of 138 receptions, 2,030 yards, and 14 touchdowns.
AJ Barner's Impactful Stint
AJ Barner, a transfer from Indiana, etched his name as one of the most adept blocking tight ends in college football and as a dependable TE2 for the Wolverines. During his time at Michigan, Barner caught 22 passes for 249 yards and scored one touchdown. His college career aggregates to 64 receptions, 610 yards, and five touchdowns.
Michigan's NFL Draft Exodus Continues
Earlier, Michigan witnessed the declarations for the NFL Draft from quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Blake Corum, both integral to leading the Wolverines to a College Football Playoff National Championship title. McCarthy's record boasts of 2,991 yards with 22 touchdowns and four interceptions, while Corum's achievements include rushing for 1,245 yards and 27 touchdowns.
More than 90 players have publicly announced their intent to enter the 2024 NFL Draft. The first round is slated for April 25 in downtown Detroit, Michigan, with the subsequent rounds spread over the next two days. A total of 256 players will be selected during this high-profile event.