Michael Van Der Mark Enthusiastic about Toprak Razgatlioglu Joining BMW for 2024 WorldSBK Season

Michael Van Der Mark, a prominent figure in the BMW riding roster, warmly welcomes the addition of Toprak Razgatlioglu to the BMW team for the forthcoming World Superbike (WorldSBK) season. Despite being the most seasoned rider at BMW, Van Der Mark acknowledges Razgatlioglu, who will be debuting with the M 1000 RR in 2024, as the least experienced member on the team.

Overcoming Challenges and Anticipating Success

Last season, Van Der Mark grappled with injuries that tested his resilience. However, he has bounced back, fully fit and ready to compete in the ensuing week's Jerez test. The Dutch rider's optimism about the upcoming season is fueled by BMW's unwavering commitment to their racing project. He noted a significant push from the German manufacturer, which has even assembled a new test team, including Bradley Smith and Sylvain Guintoli, the 2014 WorldSBK champion.

Razgatlioglu: A Talent to Watch

Razgatlioglu, who recently inked a two-year contract with BMW, has limited track time on the M 1000 RR but is already making waves. He has completed tests at Jerez and Portimao and foresees a championship win as a possibility in his debut season or in 2025. Van Der Mark, in his endorsement of Razgatlioglu, described him as the most talented rider in the championship, attributing unique riding style and robust braking skills as key areas where the team can draw from.

Looking Ahead: The 2024 WorldSBK Season

The BMW WorldSBK team recently introduced their factory riders, including Razgatlioglu, at the BMW Motorrad Welt in Berlin. The event also served as the platform for the unveiling of the BMW M 1000 RR superbikes for the WorldSBK 2024 season. The team is slated to return to the track for test sessions in preparation for the upcoming season, with the first race weekend scheduled at Phillip Island in February.