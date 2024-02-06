Michael Strahan Absent from GMA: A Tribute to Carl Weathers

Michael Strahan, beloved host of Good Morning America (GMA), has been conspicuously absent from the show in recent days. His absence was first noted when Gio Benitez stepped in as a replacement on a Monday—the day Strahan typically takes off to fulfill his duties as an analyst for Fox NFL Sundays. However, Strahan's absence extended beyond that Monday, raising eyebrows and sparking concern among the show's loyal viewers.

Strahan's Absence Coincides with Carl Weathers' Death

The specific reason for Strahan's absence was not officially disclosed. However, it conveniently aligns with the passing of veteran actor Carl Weathers, a personal loss that has visibly shaken Strahan. Weathers, widely recognized for his iconic role as Apollo Creed in the Rocky franchise and his humorous stint in Happy Gilmore, passed away peacefully in his sleep, according to a statement from his family.

Strahan Honors Weathers' Influence on His Career

Strahan, who portrayed Weathers' son in the sitcom 'Brothers,' paid a heartfelt tribute to the late actor, acknowledging the significant influence Weathers had on his career. The bond between the two extended beyond the realm of acting, drawing from a mutual respect rooted in their shared history as professional athletes before transitioning into television. The absence of Strahan from GMA, therefore, can be perceived as a period of mourning and respect for the departed actor.

Global Tributes Pour in for Carl Weathers

The demise of Carl Weathers has elicited a global outpouring of tributes from his co-stars and fans alike. Prominent figures like Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Adam Sandler, and Jesse Ventura have expressed their condolences and shared heartfelt anecdotes of their time with Weathers. These tributes serve as a testament to Weather's profound impact on the film industry and his lasting imprint on those he worked with throughout his illustrious career.

In their statement, Weathers' family described him as an 'exceptional individual' who 'led an extraordinary life.' They emphasized his contributions to film, television, the arts, and sports, and his legacy that spans across several generations. Weathers leaves behind a cherished role as a brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend—a void that will be deeply felt by those who loved him.