en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:32 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 2:34 am EST
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match

Michael Van Gerwen and Michael Smith made darting history in the World Darts Championship final with a stunning show of talent and determination. The duel is being hailed as the highlight of the best leg in the history of the sport, a unique display that astounded both onlookers and pundits. In the end, Smith emerged victorious, winning 7–4 to take home his first global title.

A Rare Feat in Darts

The championship match saw both players teetering on the edge of achieving 9-darters in the same set. Van Gerwen, just a hair’s breadth away from this rare feat, missed his final dart on T12. Smith, however, seized the moment and succeeded, triggering a thunderous uproar at the Alexandra Palace. The electrifying atmosphere left commentator Wayne Mardle so overwhelmed that he was replaced by John Part.

Smith’s Ambition, Van Gerwen’s Humility

After securing his first world title, Smith expressed his ambition to dominate the sport. Van Gerwen, on the other hand, displayed humility in the face of defeat, acknowledging Smith’s superior performance during the match. Despite the high stakes and intense competition, the sportsmanship exhibited by the two players, particularly Van Gerwen’s praise for Smith’s modesty, was a highlight of the final.

Championship Journey

Interestingly, despite their incredible showdown, neither Smith nor Van Gerwen advanced to the final four in this year’s championship. However, their legendary match will undoubtedly go down in the history of darts as one of the most thrilling and memorable. The final was not just an exhibition of exceptional darting prowess but also a testament to the indomitable spirit and respect that underline this sport.

0
Sports World
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Colorado State Triumphs Over New Mexico in Tightly Contested Basketball Game

By Salman Khan

Turffontein Race Field Preview: Trainers van Vuuren and Binda Dominate Line-Up

By Salman Khan

A Tale of Two Teams: Yankees and Mets Struggle in 2023 MLB Season

By Salman Khan

Junior Wrestlers Protest Against Top Athletes, Blaming Them for Lost Year in Careers

By Salman Khan

High School Girls' Basketball Games Display Skill and Strategy Across ...
@Sports · 4 mins
High School Girls' Basketball Games Display Skill and Strategy Across ...
heart comment 0
Rhea Ripley Defends Women’s World Championship Amidst Controversy and Interacts with Dominik Mysterio

By Salman Khan

Rhea Ripley Defends Women's World Championship Amidst Controversy and Interacts with Dominik Mysterio
Betting Odds Across Sports Leagues: NFL, College Football, NBA, College Basketball, and NHL

By Salman Khan

Betting Odds Across Sports Leagues: NFL, College Football, NBA, College Basketball, and NHL
Week 18 NFL Showdown: Indianapolis Colts Vs. Houston Texans

By Salman Khan

Week 18 NFL Showdown: Indianapolis Colts Vs. Houston Texans
Wolves’ Loaned Player, Fabio Silva, Makes Striking Debut for Rangers

By Salman Khan

Wolves' Loaned Player, Fabio Silva, Makes Striking Debut for Rangers
Latest Headlines
World News
Slovenian Headlines Reveal 2024's Key Topics: Economic Outlook, EU Presidency, and Healthcare Challenges
2 mins
Slovenian Headlines Reveal 2024's Key Topics: Economic Outlook, EU Presidency, and Healthcare Challenges
Colorado State Triumphs Over New Mexico in Tightly Contested Basketball Game
3 mins
Colorado State Triumphs Over New Mexico in Tightly Contested Basketball Game
Bangladesh Elections: A Festival or a Farce?
3 mins
Bangladesh Elections: A Festival or a Farce?
Turffontein Race Field Preview: Trainers van Vuuren and Binda Dominate Line-Up
3 mins
Turffontein Race Field Preview: Trainers van Vuuren and Binda Dominate Line-Up
A Tale of Two Teams: Yankees and Mets Struggle in 2023 MLB Season
4 mins
A Tale of Two Teams: Yankees and Mets Struggle in 2023 MLB Season
Junior Wrestlers Protest Against Top Athletes, Blaming Them for Lost Year in Careers
4 mins
Junior Wrestlers Protest Against Top Athletes, Blaming Them for Lost Year in Careers
High School Girls' Basketball Games Display Skill and Strategy Across Various Schools
4 mins
High School Girls' Basketball Games Display Skill and Strategy Across Various Schools
Former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Basdeo Pandey, Passes Away at 90
4 mins
Former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Basdeo Pandey, Passes Away at 90
Revolutionary Study Suggests Longer Follow-up Intervals for Cervical Cancer Patients
4 mins
Revolutionary Study Suggests Longer Follow-up Intervals for Cervical Cancer Patients
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app