Michael Rubin's Shift from 76ers Ownership to Fanatics CEO: Navigating Sports, Business, and Conflicts of Interest

BOSTON -- Michael Rubin, once a minority owner of the 76ers, has transitioned to a role where he feels "much more connected" to sports, now focusing on his position as CEO of Fanatics. At the MIT Sloan Conference, Rubin discussed the conflicts of interest that arose with his dual roles and how stepping away from the 76ers ownership allowed Fanatics to flourish.

Advertisment

Conflict of Interest and the Path Forward

During his tenure with the 76ers, Rubin faced unique challenges that stemmed from his growing involvement with Fanatics. His investments in sports betting through Fanatics, coupled with having NBA players as investors, created a situation that was not sustainable within NBA rules. Rubin highlighted how the constraints of team ownership were limiting Fanatics' potential, leading to his decision to step down and focus solely on Fanatics. This move, he believes, has positioned him at the "center of sports, technology, and business," unleashing new opportunities for growth and innovation.

Expanding Fanatics and Building Relationships

Advertisment

Under Rubin's leadership, Fanatics has expanded significantly, entering new markets such as sports betting. The acquisition of PointsBet and the launch of Fanatics Sportsbook in New York mark significant milestones in Fanatics' journey. Rubin credits his experience in sports team ownership with teaching him the importance of relationships in business. Whether dealing with a losing streak or expanding a business, Rubin emphasizes the critical role of strong relationships in navigating challenges and seizing opportunities.

The Impact of Leadership Changes on Fanatics

Rubin's departure from the 76ers' ownership and his full-time dedication to Fanatics signal a new era for the company. With sports betting becoming increasingly popular, as evidenced by a 30% jump in the U.S. handle in 2023, Fanatics is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend. The company's innovative approach to the betting experience, including features like FanCash, is set to redefine how consumers engage with sports betting. Rubin's leadership and vision for Fanatics suggest a promising future for the company, as it continues to bridge the gap between sports, technology, and business.