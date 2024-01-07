Michael Mansury in Frame for WWE Return: A New Era in WWE Production?

In the intricate backstage world of professional wrestling, the recent departure of long-standing WWE production titan, Kevin Dunn, has reverberated throughout the industry. With Dunn’s role now vacant, the question on everyone’s lips is who will step up to fill the void? Veteran journalist Bill Apter has recently weighed in on this hot topic, placing Michael Mansury, a current AEW member, in the frame for a potential return to WWE.

A Possible Return of Michael Mansury

During an episode of Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter discussed the possibility of Mansury or other former subordinates of Dunn stepping into his position. Mansury, who previously served as WWE’s Vice President of Global Television Production, is no stranger to the WWE production landscape. His return could signal a new era for WWE, ushering in a fresh production signature.

Change in Production Style

Apter observed that recent episodes of Monday Night RAW have already started showing signs of a shift in production style. More well-produced video packages have caught Apter’s eye, indicating that change is already in the air. Could this be the first sign of Mansury’s influence seeping back into the WWE’s production?

Dunn’s Departure: A Cost-Cutting Measure?

As for Dunn’s departure, Apter was not surprised. The merger between UFC and WWE, he surmised, may have led to a desire to reduce costs, with Dunn’s exit being a possible repercussion. However, the specifics of Dunn’s exit and his future plans remain shrouded in mystery, adding further intrigue to this developing story.

As WWE and its fans await the announcement of Dunn’s successor, the potential return of Michael Mansury to WWE continues to fuel the rumor mill. Whoever takes the reins, the transition promises to be a significant turning point in WWE’s production history.