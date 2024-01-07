en English
Sports

Michael Mansury in Frame for WWE Return: A New Era in WWE Production?

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:32 pm EST
Michael Mansury in Frame for WWE Return: A New Era in WWE Production?

In the intricate backstage world of professional wrestling, the recent departure of long-standing WWE production titan, Kevin Dunn, has reverberated throughout the industry. With Dunn’s role now vacant, the question on everyone’s lips is who will step up to fill the void? Veteran journalist Bill Apter has recently weighed in on this hot topic, placing Michael Mansury, a current AEW member, in the frame for a potential return to WWE.

A Possible Return of Michael Mansury

During an episode of Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter discussed the possibility of Mansury or other former subordinates of Dunn stepping into his position. Mansury, who previously served as WWE’s Vice President of Global Television Production, is no stranger to the WWE production landscape. His return could signal a new era for WWE, ushering in a fresh production signature.

Change in Production Style

Apter observed that recent episodes of Monday Night RAW have already started showing signs of a shift in production style. More well-produced video packages have caught Apter’s eye, indicating that change is already in the air. Could this be the first sign of Mansury’s influence seeping back into the WWE’s production?

Dunn’s Departure: A Cost-Cutting Measure?

As for Dunn’s departure, Apter was not surprised. The merger between UFC and WWE, he surmised, may have led to a desire to reduce costs, with Dunn’s exit being a possible repercussion. However, the specifics of Dunn’s exit and his future plans remain shrouded in mystery, adding further intrigue to this developing story.

As WWE and its fans await the announcement of Dunn’s successor, the potential return of Michael Mansury to WWE continues to fuel the rumor mill. Whoever takes the reins, the transition promises to be a significant turning point in WWE’s production history.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

