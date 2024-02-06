Michael Klinger Takes the Reins as Head Coach of Gujarat Giants for WPL 2024

Former Australian cricketer, Michael Klinger, renowned for his Big Bash League (BBL) exploits, has been named the head coach of the Women's Premier League (WPL) franchise Gujarat Giants for the 2024 season. Despite his limited international career, Klinger's appointment marks a significant milestone in his cricketing journey, illustrating a progressive transition from player to coach.

Michael Klinger: From Player to Coach

At 43, Klinger has had an impressive cricketing trajectory despite his short-lived international career. He only played three T20 Internationals for Australia but managed to etch his name in the record books as the oldest player to make a T20 debut for Australia. His prowess in the BBL, however, set him apart as one of the most prolific run-scorers in the history of the league, holding the record for the most runs scored at the time of his retirement in 2019.

New Role at Gujarat Giants

Now stepping into the role of head coach, Klinger joins a distinguished coaching staff at the Gujarat Giants, including mentor Mithali Raj and bowling coach Nooshin Al Khadeer. The Giants, who finished last in the previous season, are poised to start their campaign against the defending champions, Mumbai Indians, on February 25.

Looking Forward to WPL 2024

Klinger's excitement about the opportunity is palpable, and he eagerly anticipates collaborating with Raj to steer the Giants towards success in the upcoming season. Along with strategic player signings in the auction, the franchise aims to turn their fortunes around, leveraging Klinger's coaching experience from his stints in the BBL.