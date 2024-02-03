Michael Jordan's 'Dynasty Collection' Fetches Record $8 Million at Sotheby's Auction

The sports memorabilia market witnessed a new record when Michael Jordan's six game-worn Air Jordans fetched a staggering $8 million at a Sotheby's auction in New York. Known as the 'Dynasty Collection', these sneakers from the years 1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997, and 1998 represented the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championship victories. Previously owned by Chicago Bulls communications executive Tim Hallam, these sneakers, some autographed by Jordan himself, have become symbols of pivotal moments in basketball history.

Unprecedented Auction Prices

The sale price of the Dynasty Collection set a new benchmark for individual Jordan sneakers and stands as the second-highest amount ever fetched for Michael Jordan memorabilia. The record-breaking sum underscores Jordan's enduring legacy as the 'greatest of all time' in the realms of both basketball and sports collectibles. Sotheby's has stated that the record prices for these items are unique and unlikely to be replicated in the future.

The Fever Pitch of Collector Demand

The past few years have seen a surge in collector demand for such memorabilia, driving auction prices to these unprecedented heights. In a previous auction, Sotheby's sold a pair of 'Bred' Air Jordan XIII sneakers, sported by Jordan in his final championship game in 1998, for $2.2 million, a record at the time. These sneakers were featured in the renowned documentary 'The Last Dance.'

Legacy of the 'GOAT'

The most expensive jersey ever sold at auction remains Michael Jordan's 1998 final shirt, which fetched $10.1 million in September 2022, surpassing the sale price of Diego Maradona's 1986 World Cup quarter-final shirt. The record prices fetched for Jordan's memorabilia are a testament to his extraordinary career and enduring influence on the sport. As the 'GOAT,' Jordan's legacy continues to command high value, both on and off the court.