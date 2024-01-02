en English
Automotive

Michael Jordan’s Classic 1991 BMW 850i Hits the Auction Block

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:06 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:13 am EST
Michael Jordan’s Classic 1991 BMW 850i Hits the Auction Block

One of the most iconic names in sports history, Michael Jordan, has once again stirred excitement, not on the basketball court, but in the automotive world. A 1991 BMW 850i, once a prized possession of the basketball legend, has been listed for auction, attracting enthusiasts and collectors worldwide. The car, a symbol of luxury and performance in its time, is a testament to Jordan’s taste for the finer things in life.

The Jordanian Ride

The car, originally purchased by Jordan during his time with the Chicago Bulls, has only accumulated 30,000 miles. It was later acquired by the current owner in 1995, who preserved the vehicle in pristine condition with minimal use and a clean service history. The car stands out with its Mauritius Blue Metallic paint, a beautiful contrast to the Light Parchment cream leather interior. To add a personalized touch, a custom ‘M AIR J’ license plate adorns the vehicle, paying tribute to Jordan’s signature Air Jordan sneakers.

Luxury of the 90s

Luxury of the 90s

Jordan’s BMW 850i showcases luxury options that were state-of-the-art for its era. It features an electric sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and cruise control, all indicative of the car’s premium status. However, the vehicle’s highlight is its 5-litre V12 engine, a beast capable of producing 296 horsepower with a top speed limit of 156mph. Despite the air conditioning system not functioning as it should, the engine remains a captivating feature, offering an exhilarating driving experience.

A Piece of the '90s

A Piece of the ’90s

With the current bid sitting at £20,215, the auction is set to close on January 8th. The sale of this BMW reflects the rising trend of Jordan’s ’90s vehicles entering the market. Just a few months ago, a Mercedes previously owned by the basketball icon was sold. The auction offers not just a luxury car, but a piece of the ’90s, a glimpse into the lifestyle of one of the greatest athletes of all time, and a chance to own a part of sports history.

Automotive Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

