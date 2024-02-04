Michael Hey Achieves Double Victory at SKOPE Classic

It was an unforgettable weekend of high-speed racing at Christchurch's Euromarque Motorsport Park, where Blenheim's Michael Hey, aged 21, achieved a double victory in the SAS Autoparts MSC NZ F5000 Tasman Cup Revival series during the SKOPE Classic. The young driver put on a masterclass in motor racing, piloting his McRae GM1 to victory in two separate races, leaving seasoned racers in his wake and adding to the legacy of motorsport legends celebrated at the event.

Hey Takes Early Lead in First Race

The first race, an eight-lap sprint with a handicap start, was a thrilling affair. Shane Windleburn in a Lola T400 led the pack initially, but it was Hey who stole the show. In a display of raw speed and racing acumen, Hey overtook Windleburn, securing the lead. Steve Ross, also driving a McRae GM1, pursued closely, but Hey held his ground, crossing the finish line first in an exhilarating finish.

A Second Win in the Afternoon Race

As the afternoon sun shone on the race track, Hey was back in the driver's seat, ready for the 10-lap race. He swiftly conquered the lead from Ross, who was forced to retire later due to a broken half-shaft. This unfortunate turn of events allowed Hey to secure his second win with unbridled enthusiasm. Following Hey, Kevin Ingram in a Lola T332 secured second place, while Russell Greer, in another Lola T332, claimed the third spot.

A Celebration of Motorsport Legacy

The event was not only a celebration of speed and skill, but also of camaraderie and the legacy of motorsport legends. Amanda McLaren, the daughter of the legendary Bruce McLaren, graced the event, presenting the Stan Redmond Memorial Trophy to Tony Galbraith and the Bert Hawthorne cup to the double winner, Hey. The F5000 cars, reminiscent of a celebrated era in motorsport, were a highlight of the event, captivating enthusiasts and spectators alike.

The series is set to continue its high-octane journey in Australia, with the next event scheduled at Phillip Island. A McLaren celebration is also on the cards, slated to take place during the Australia Grand Prix, promising more exhilarating races and the continuation of a cherished motorsport tradition.