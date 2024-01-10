Michael Block Clinches Second Consecutive PGA Player of the Year Honor

PGA Head Professional at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club, Michael Block, has once again proved his mettle by being named the 2023 PGA Player of the Year by the PGA of America. This marks his second consecutive win of this prestigious honor, a testament to his unflagging dedication and prowess on the green. His standout season was punctuated by a tie for second place at the PGA Professional Championship, a performance that earned him a coveted spot in the PGA Championship.

The Road to Victory

The PGA Championship, held in Rochester at the Oak Hill Country Club, saw Block finish tied for 15th with a laudable score of 1-over. This result not only highlighted his consistent performance but also secured his place in the 2024 PGA Championship. An unforgettable moment of his play was a hole-in-one during the fourth round. Block's extraordinary achievements were not confined to the PGA Championship. He received invitations to compete in the Charles Schwab Challenge and the RBC Canadian Open. Moreover, he dominated the Southern California PGA Section Championship, leading to his 10th Southern California PGA Player of the Year Award in 11 seasons.

Riding Alongside Champions

Sharing the limelight with Block were Stephanie Connelly-Eiswerth and Bob Sowards, recognized as the Women's PGA Professional and Senior PGA Professional Players of the Year, respectively. Connelly-Eiswerth, a PGA/LPGA Teaching Professional at San Jose Country Club in Jacksonville, Florida, etched her name in the annals of golf history by becoming the first woman to win a PGA Tournament Series event. She also had a notable runner-up finish at the Women's Stroke Play event and made her fifth consecutive appearance in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Bob Sowards, the PGA Director of Instruction at Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club in Powell, Ohio, also had a stellar year. His victories at the PGA Senior Stroke Play Championship and the Senior PGA Professional Championships were noteworthy. He finished T38 in the U.S. Senior Open, earning his fifth PGA Senior Professional Player of the Year Award and maintaining an impressive record of three consecutive wins in this category.

Humility Amidst Triumphs

Despite his soaring success, Block remains grounded. He attributes his achievements to the right moments and favorable course conditions, embodying the true spirit of a champion - humility in victory. This humility, coupled with his skill and determination, ensures that Block will continue to inspire and lead in the world of golf.