Michael Bisping Speculates on Brock Lesnar’s UFC Return: A Potential Clash with Tom Aspinall

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight champion, Michael Bisping, has stirred the martial arts world with his speculation about a potential comeback of WWE superstar Brock Lesnar to the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) arena. Bisping carefully laid out his thoughts in a recent YouTube video, suggesting that Lesnar might return for the milestone UFC 300 event.

Lesnar: A Controversial Yet Magnetic Figure

Lesnar’s last appearance in the UFC ring was at UFC 200 in 2016, marking an eight-year hiatus from the sport if he were to return at UFC 300. Despite departing amid a cloud of controversy due to a failed drug test after his fight against Mark Hunt, Lesnar remains a compelling figure for UFC fans. His past performances at UFC 100 and UFC 200 were pivotal moments in the sport’s history, making his potential return a significant draw.

Bisping Pitches Aspinall as Potential Opponent

Bisping didn’t just speculate about Lesnar’s return, he went one step further and imagined a potential opponent for him. The UFC Hall of Famer highlighted Tom Aspinall, the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion, as a suitable contender for Lesnar. He noted that a Lesnar-Aspinall showdown could be a crowd-puller and a marketing jackpot for the UFC.

UFC and WWE: Shared Ownership Simplifies Negotiations

The shared ownership of UFC and WWE by the same parent company, as pointed out by Bisping, could smooth out any contractual hurdles in Lesnar’s return. It clears the path for potentially one of the biggest clashes in UFC history, that is, if it becomes a reality.

While Bisping’s comments reflect excitement and endorsement for a Lesnar vs. Aspinall face-off at UFC 300, he admits that it might be wishful thinking. However, his remarks have undoubtedly added a layer of intrigue to the upcoming event, leaving fans eagerly awaiting an official announcement.