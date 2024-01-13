Michael Appleton Eyes Ipswich’s Freddie Ladapo for January Transfer

Former Portsmouth manager, Michael Appleton, has reportedly set his sights on Ipswich’s striker, Freddie Ladapo, as his primary target for the January transfer window. Ladapo, a 30-year old Ipswich frontman, has been struggling to secure a prominent place in the Championship games this season, starting in just seven out of 22 matches. Despite his noteworthy contribution of 17 goals to Ipswich’s promotion from League One in the previous season, Ladapo has managed to score only four goals so far this season.

Appleton’s Strategic Move

Aiming to strengthen his squad’s forward options, Appleton’s interest in Ladapo could be an astute strategic move. The Charlton Athletic team, currently sitting 13th in the League One table, is in need of a potent force to bolster its attack, and Ladapo fits the bill. Previously linked with Portsmouth during Kenny Jackett’s tenure, Ladapo could be a sensible alternative for Charlton if they fail to secure another striker.

Ladapo’s Future at Ipswich

Despite having 18 months remaining on his contract with Ipswich, securing his future with the Tractor Boys till the end of the 2024/25 season, Ladapo’s role has been limited in the current season. The former vital cog in Ipswich’s promotion from League One has found himself on the fringes of the team since their return to the Championship. However, a loan move to Charlton could provide Ladapo with the opportunity to prove his worth once again while also opening up possibilities for a permanent switch in the future.

The Road Ahead

While Charlton already has one Ipswich Town loanee, Panutche Camara, on their roster this season, the addition of Ladapo could provide the much-needed firepower to their attack. As the January transfer window progresses, Ladapo’s potential move to Charlton is something to watch out for. This deal could benefit all parties involved, with Ladapo seeking to reignite his career, Charlton looking to strengthen their squad, and Ipswich aiming to secure a permanent move for Ladapo in the summer.