Michaël Guigou: From Montpellier Legend to Nîmes Manager, Reflects on Career and Handball Evolution

After a storied 20-year playing career with Montpellier, Michaël Guigou, now 42, transitions into a managerial role at Nîmes, reflecting on his journey, the sport's evolution, and the upcoming derby against his former team. Guigou, a three-time Olympic champion, shares insights with Midi Libre on his new life post-retirement, embracing various roles at Usam Nîmes, from supporting the club's president to nurturing young talent and engaging in community and partner relations. Despite leaving the court, his love for handball persists, shaping his days with a mix of training, mentorship, and strategic planning for Usam's future.

Transitioning from Player to Manager

Guigou's daily routine illustrates his deep involvement in handball's different facets, balancing professional team training with mentoring younger players and engaging in strategic discussions. Reflecting on his playing career, Guigou feels no nostalgia, finding satisfaction in his current roles and staying physically active through sports like padel and football. His commitment to Usam's development is evident, as he plays an integral part in shaping the club's future, from player recruitment to supporting the women's section and planning for derbies, especially the highly anticipated clash with Montpellier.

Insights on the Derby and Handball's Evolution

The upcoming derby against Montpellier holds a special place for Guigou, evoking memories of past encounters and highlighting the intense rivalry that defines these matches. He provides a unique perspective on the dynamic between the two clubs, emphasizing the importance of experience and talent in determining outcomes. Guigou also comments on the broader landscape of French handball, noting the competitive nature of the sport and the emergence of ambitious projects across clubs, which has diversified the talent pool and intensified the competition at both national and European levels.

Looking Towards the Future

As Guigou reflects on his journey and the future of handball, he remains open to the possibilities that lie ahead, including potentially taking on a coaching role. His passion for the sport and dedication to fostering young talent underscore his commitment to not just Usam Nîmes but handball as a whole. With the Paris Olympics on the horizon, Guigou is excited about the opportunity to share his experiences and contribute to the sport in new ways, underscoring his role as a key figure in French handball's ongoing story.