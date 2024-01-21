MICAH Shin Returns to TCC Invitational 2024 Featuring Elite Golfers

The Country Club Invitational 2024 is primed to set the stage of TCC course in Laguna alight on January 23, marking the return of MICAH Shin, the Korean American golfer, to the venue of his memorable victory in the 2018 edition. Shin, noted for securing his maiden non-Filipino championship at this event, has since ascended to compete on the Asian Tour.

Line-Up of Champions

The TCC Invitational is renowned for its elite lineup. The tournament features a roster of past champions and the Top 30 golfers from the previous year's Philippine Golf Tour (PGT) Order of Merit. Among these notable participants are back-to-back defending champion Guido van der Valk, and previous winners such as Tony Lascuña, Angelo Que, and Miguel Tabuena. Adding to the allure of the event, the reigning OOM titlist Jhonnel Ababa is also set to compete.

Strengthened Field

The competition is further bolstered by the presence of skilled contenders like Clyde Mondilla and Lloyd Go. Their participation ensures a highly competitive field, ready to vie for the championship.

Behind the Tournament

This prestigious P6 million championship is organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. and supported by Kampfortis Golf. The Country Club Invitational is recognized for its prestige, featuring a diverse roster of players and a competitive field. The tournament is not only a sporting event but a testament to the enduring spirit of the game.