Micah Parsons to Show His Hoop Skills at 2024 Celebrity All-Star Game

On Friday, February 16, 2024, at 7 pm, a unique ensemble of talents will grace the basketball court for the Celebrity All-Star Game. The roster will feature stars from diverse backgrounds, with one standout name: Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons. Known for his prowess on the football field, Parsons will be demonstrating his basketball skills for the first time since high school.

Parsons Joins Team Shannon

Parsons is set to be a part of Team Shannon, coached by three towering figures from different walks of life: NFL icon Shannon Sharpe, legendary quarterback Peyton Manning, and the multi-talented 50 Cent. This coaching trio brings together a wealth of experience and diverse perspectives to guide their star-studded team.

A Roster of Diverse Talents

Team Shannon boasts a roster as diverse as its coaches. Parsons will be playing alongside actors Dylan Wang and Quincy Isaiah, Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, IndyCar racer Conor Daly, and WNBA star Jewell Loyd. The team is further enriched by the participation of entertainer Lilly Singh, musicians Walker Hayes and SiR, and Latin music artist Anuel AA. This eclectic mix of talents, all united by their love for basketball and their status as public figures, sets the stage for an exciting match.

Innovative Gameplay Changes

The 2024 Celebrity All-Star Game promises to be a spectacular event, introducing innovative gameplay changes that will add a new level of excitement to the match. While the specifics of these changes have not been disclosed, the anticipation they have generated is palpable. As fans eagerly await to see their favorite celebrities in action, the spotlight will be on Parsons to see how well his football skills translate to the basketball court.