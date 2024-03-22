Micah Franklin Shaves Head, Raises $11K for Childhood Cancer Research Post Championship Win

Micah Franklin, the esteemed head of squash at the Bermuda Squash Racquets Association, recently achieved a significant milestone by raising $11,138 for St. Baldrick's Foundation, a charity dedicated to funding research for childhood cancer cures. Surpassing his initial $10,000 goal, Franklin's campaign drew extensive support from Bermuda's tight-knit squash community, culminating in a head-shaving event that symbolized his solidarity with children battling cancer. This act of charity followed closely on the heels of his victory at the Gnosis Bermuda National Squash Championships, marking a momentous week for Franklin.

Community Support and Online Fundraising

The campaign's success was primarily fueled by the squash community and online donations, showcasing the power of collective action in support of a noble cause. Franklin's personal commitment, combined with the community's enthusiasm, propelled the fundraising effort beyond its target. The initiative's highlight was an event at the Bermuda Squash Association, where Franklin had his hair shaved off by Dan Sullivan, the individual who introduced St. Baldrick's Foundation to the island. On this memorable night, Franklin's newly won trophy was passed around, raising an additional $800.

Inspiration Behind the Gesture

Franklin's decision to shave his head for charity was inspired by a deeper reflection on the struggles faced by children with cancer. As a new parent himself, alongside his wife Eilidh, also a squash player, the cause held personal significance. Franklin was moved by the realization that while he had the choice to shave his head, many children undergoing cancer treatment do not have that option. His action was a gesture of empathy and support, aiming to make a tangible difference in the lives of those children and their families through the funds raised for research and assistance.

Legacy and Looking Forward

Franklin's charitable act not only brought the community together but also highlighted the ongoing need for funding and research to combat childhood cancers. The success of this event underscores the impact that individuals and communities can have on supporting important causes. As Franklin and the Bermuda squash community celebrate this achievement, they also set a precedent for future charitable efforts. This story of compassion and solidarity serves as a beacon of hope, encouraging others to take action in their own ways to support vital research and make a difference in the lives of those affected by cancer.