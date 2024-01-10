Miami Trace Panthers Triumph Over Chillicothe Cavaliers, Extend Lead in FAC

In the heart of the Frontier Athletic Conference (FAC) season, the Miami Trace Panthers solidified their reign with a decisive 45-35 home victory over the Chillicothe Cavaliers on January 9, 2024. The Panthers, with an unbeaten streak of 5-0, stretched their lead to a 1.5 game advantage over the Washington Blue Lions, who stand second in the standings after their triumph over Hillsboro.

Austin Boedeker and Adam Guthrie: The Catalysts of Victory

Crediting the victory, two dynamic individuals rose above the rest; senior Austin Boedeker and sophomore Adam Guthrie both scored 11 points to lead the Panthers. Their contributions transcended beyond scoring, with each player significantly bolstering the team’s performance with rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks. These contributions laid the groundwork for Miami Trace’s victory despite a rocky start and a tie early in the third quarter.

Overcoming Challenges: A Tactical Triumph

Facing a tie in the third quarter, Miami Trace recalibrated their rhythm and pulled away to clinch the win. This strategic adjustment was lauded by Assistant Coach Brian Southward, who stepped in for Head Coach Ben Ackley. Southward praised the team’s defensive effort, which was instrumental in overcoming the challenge posed by the resilient Cavaliers.

Miami Trace: The Unwavering Champions

With this victory, Miami Trace completed a season sweep over the Cavaliers, having previously emerged victorious at Chillicothe High School on December 5. The Panthers now stand at an impressive 6-0 in the FAC and 10-3 overall, while Chillicothe falls to a 5-7 overall and 1-5 in the conference. The Panthers continue their march, with upcoming games against McClain and Hillsboro, aimed at maintaining their position atop the FAC standings.