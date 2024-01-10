en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Miami Trace Panthers Triumph Over Chillicothe Cavaliers, Extend Lead in FAC

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:58 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 1:51 am EST
Miami Trace Panthers Triumph Over Chillicothe Cavaliers, Extend Lead in FAC

In the heart of the Frontier Athletic Conference (FAC) season, the Miami Trace Panthers solidified their reign with a decisive 45-35 home victory over the Chillicothe Cavaliers on January 9, 2024. The Panthers, with an unbeaten streak of 5-0, stretched their lead to a 1.5 game advantage over the Washington Blue Lions, who stand second in the standings after their triumph over Hillsboro.

Austin Boedeker and Adam Guthrie: The Catalysts of Victory

Crediting the victory, two dynamic individuals rose above the rest; senior Austin Boedeker and sophomore Adam Guthrie both scored 11 points to lead the Panthers. Their contributions transcended beyond scoring, with each player significantly bolstering the team’s performance with rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks. These contributions laid the groundwork for Miami Trace’s victory despite a rocky start and a tie early in the third quarter.

Overcoming Challenges: A Tactical Triumph

Facing a tie in the third quarter, Miami Trace recalibrated their rhythm and pulled away to clinch the win. This strategic adjustment was lauded by Assistant Coach Brian Southward, who stepped in for Head Coach Ben Ackley. Southward praised the team’s defensive effort, which was instrumental in overcoming the challenge posed by the resilient Cavaliers.

Miami Trace: The Unwavering Champions

With this victory, Miami Trace completed a season sweep over the Cavaliers, having previously emerged victorious at Chillicothe High School on December 5. The Panthers now stand at an impressive 6-0 in the FAC and 10-3 overall, while Chillicothe falls to a 5-7 overall and 1-5 in the conference. The Panthers continue their march, with upcoming games against McClain and Hillsboro, aimed at maintaining their position atop the FAC standings.

0
Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
3 mins ago
JPR Williams: A Rugby Legend's Lasting Legacy and an Iconic Try in Jersey
The global rugby community mourns the loss of JPR Williams, a legend who left an indelible mark on the sport. Williams, known for his unique playing style and significant contributions to Grand Slams and Triple Crowns, passed away at the age of 74 after a brief illness. His death has led to an outpouring of
JPR Williams: A Rugby Legend's Lasting Legacy and an Iconic Try in Jersey
China's New Champions: Seven Female Tennis Players Break into Global Top 100
9 mins ago
China's New Champions: Seven Female Tennis Players Break into Global Top 100
Super Bowl 58: SB Nation's NFL Playoffs Team Ranking Unveiled
10 mins ago
Super Bowl 58: SB Nation's NFL Playoffs Team Ranking Unveiled
Tevita Pangai Jr's Surprise Appearance Sparks NRL Return Rumors; The Courier-Mail Announces Subscription Offers
4 mins ago
Tevita Pangai Jr's Surprise Appearance Sparks NRL Return Rumors; The Courier-Mail Announces Subscription Offers
Socceroos' Goalkeeper Dilemma: Gauci Ready to Step In for Injured Ryan
6 mins ago
Socceroos' Goalkeeper Dilemma: Gauci Ready to Step In for Injured Ryan
Northeast China's Ice and Snow Industry Fuels Growth in Winter Economy
9 mins ago
Northeast China's Ice and Snow Industry Fuels Growth in Winter Economy
Latest Headlines
World News
Retired Air Force Brigadier General Chris Walker Announces Run for Congress
10 seconds
Retired Air Force Brigadier General Chris Walker Announces Run for Congress
Peter Sonski: A New Catholic Voice in the 2024 Presidential Race
21 seconds
Peter Sonski: A New Catholic Voice in the 2024 Presidential Race
Trump Stirs Base with Claims of Migrants Voting, Despite Expert Dismissal
49 seconds
Trump Stirs Base with Claims of Migrants Voting, Despite Expert Dismissal
JPR Williams: A Rugby Legend's Lasting Legacy and an Iconic Try in Jersey
3 mins
JPR Williams: A Rugby Legend's Lasting Legacy and an Iconic Try in Jersey
Showdown in Shiv Sena: The Battle for Party Leadership in Maharashtra
4 mins
Showdown in Shiv Sena: The Battle for Party Leadership in Maharashtra
Arrests at Capitol: Protest Against Ivey's Israel-Gaza Stance
4 mins
Arrests at Capitol: Protest Against Ivey's Israel-Gaza Stance
Tevita Pangai Jr's Surprise Appearance Sparks NRL Return Rumors; The Courier-Mail Announces Subscription Offers
4 mins
Tevita Pangai Jr's Surprise Appearance Sparks NRL Return Rumors; The Courier-Mail Announces Subscription Offers
How Gurbaksh Chahal's Procurenet is Revolutionizing University Research and Development
5 mins
How Gurbaksh Chahal's Procurenet is Revolutionizing University Research and Development
Mystery Assault in Sydney's Maroubra: Man Found with Serious Injuries
5 mins
Mystery Assault in Sydney's Maroubra: Man Found with Serious Injuries
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
53 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Woolworths and Big W Discontinue Australia Day Merchandise Amid Changing Cultural Discourse
1 hour
Woolworths and Big W Discontinue Australia Day Merchandise Amid Changing Cultural Discourse
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
2 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
4 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
7 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
7 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app