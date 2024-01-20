Miami (Ohio) Triumphs Over Ball State in Thrilling College Basketball Game

In an electrifying college basketball game, Miami (Ohio) clinched a victory over Ball State, wrapping up the match with a score of 87-80. The game showcased remarkable shooting performances from both teams, making it a spectacle for the basketball enthusiasts present among the crowd of 4,408 in a venue that has a capacity of 11,500.

Impressive Shooting Performance by Miami (Ohio)

The triumphant team, Miami (Ohio), demonstrated an astounding accuracy from the field with a 50.8% field goal percentage and a 75% free throw percentage. Their efficiency was also evident in their three-point attempts, scoring 8 out of 21.

Hunter and Mabrey played a significant role in this shooting feat, making 3 out of 6 three-point attempts each. Elmer also contributed with two successful three-pointers. On the defensive end, Miami (Ohio) secured 6 steals and blocked 3 shots, with Elmer contributing 2 blocks and 2 steals. The team maintained a relatively low turnover count, with a total of 14 for the game.

Ball State's Commendable Effort

Despite the loss, Ball State presented a solid performance, especially from the three-point line, hitting 10 out of 25 attempts and finishing with a 40.6% field goal percentage. Jihad led the scoring for Ball State with 29 points, while J.Anderson added 13 points, including three successful three-pointers. Ball State showed slightly better performance at the free throw line with a 78.3% success rate. On the defensive front, the team managed to block 3 shots and steal the ball 8 times. They also managed to keep turnovers slightly lower than their opponents, totalling 12 for the game.

Game-Changing Moments

The game was not without its share of nail-biting moments. Miami (Ohio)'s victory was largely sealed by Darweshi Hunter's buzzer-beating 3-pointer that pushed the game into overtime. During the overtime, Miami led all the way, securing their victory with an impressive performance. Anderson Mirambeaux emerged as the top performer for Miami, scoring 16 points to lead the RedHawks to their victory.

The closely contested match ended with Ball State (9-9, 1-5 MAC) losing against Miami (OH) (9-9, 3-3 MAC). The Cardinals will return to action on Tuesday, Jan. 23, when they travel to Buffalo (2-15, 1-4 MAC) for a 7 p.m. contest.