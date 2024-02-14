Miami Marlins Sign Curt Casali: A Strategic Move to Strengthen Catching Corps

Miami Marlins Bolster Catching Corps with Curt Casali Ahead of Spring Training

Advertisment

In a strategic move to fortify their catching department, the Miami Marlins have inked a minor-league deal with seasoned catcher Curt Casali. This development comes as the team gears up for the 2024 Spring Training, with the roster now boasting an impressive seven catchers vying for a spot in the major leagues.

A Veteran Presence Amidst a Youthful Roster

Casali, a 10-year MLB veteran, brings invaluable experience and defensive prowess to the Marlins' catching lineup. His addition is part of the team's broader strategy to bolster their roster following significant transactions in the off-season.

Advertisment

The Marlins' catching tandem is expected to be spearheaded by Christian Bethancourt and Nick Fortes. However, Casali's presence in the minor leagues provides depth and a dependable backup option should the need arise.

A Defensive Focus

Skip Schumaker, the Miami Marlins manager, is keenly aware of the importance of elite defensive catchers. This realization has informed the team's decision to bring Casali onboard, despite the presence of rostered players and non-roster invitees.

Advertisment

While Casali's role may primarily be that of a backup catcher, his potential to return to the major leagues is undeniable. Bethancourt and Fortes will need to deliver consistent, high-quality performances to secure their positions in the team.

Building on Last Season's Success

Schumaker enters the 2024 season with a team that is more familiar and comfortable compared to the previous year. Following their first postseason appearance since 2003, the Marlins are looking to build on their success.

Advertisment

Despite the absence of ace pitcher Sandy Alcantara and slugger Jorge Soler, the Marlins plan to replace their production through a committee approach. This strategy places significant emphasis on young pitchers like Jesus Luzardo and Braxton Garrett, as well as newly acquired players such as Josh Bell and Jake Burger.

The team's offense will continue to be led by Luis Arraez and Jazz Chisholm Jr., with hopes of improvements from outfielders Jesus Sanchez and Bryan De La Cruz.

While the Marlins return the majority of their roster from last season, Schumaker stresses the importance of not becoming complacent. The team is determined to maintain a chip on their shoulder as they strive to make their mark in the 2024 season.