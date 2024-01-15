en English
en English
Sports

Miami Heat to Honor Legend Dwyane Wade with Bronze Statue

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:56 am EST
In an homage to a franchise legend, the Miami Heat have announced plans to honor Dwyane Wade with an eight-foot-tall bronze statue at the Kaseya Center. The unveiling, scheduled for the fall of 2024, is set to coincide with the celebration of Wade’s enshrinement in the Basketball Hall of Fame. The news, revealed by team president Pat Riley during halftime of Miami’s triumphant game over the Charlotte Hornets, was met with emotion and gratitude from Wade.

A Tribute to a Legend

Wade, who retired after the 2018-2019 season, is widely recognized for holding franchise records in several categories, including points, assists, steals, games, and minutes played. His impactful career, which notably included three NBA Championship wins for the Heat, has left an indelible mark on the franchise. The star, who also had a stint with the Chicago Bulls, was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023.

The Craftsmen Behind the Commemoration

The task of immortalizing Wade in bronze has been entrusted to sculptors Omri Amrany and Oscar Leon. The duo, known for crafting statues of other NBA legends, will be responsible for capturing the essence of Wade’s legacy in their creation. The statue is set to stand over eight feet tall, becoming a towering testament to the player’s monumental contributions to the sport.

More Homages in the Pipeline

The Miami Heat’s tributes to franchise legends do not stop at Wade. The team has also announced plans to retire Udonis Haslem’s No. 40 jersey during an upcoming home game, further emphasizing their commitment to honoring the players who have shaped the franchise’s history. The Heat are also creating a special section of the team’s official store with items to honor Wade, including specialty hats, jerseys, jackets, and shorts.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

