Miami Dolphins’ Strategic Moves in NFL Draft and Free Agency Period

In what promises to be an exciting off-season, the Miami Dolphins are gearing up for strategic moves in the upcoming NFL draft and free agency period. With General Manager Chris Grier at the helm, the team could potentially create additional cap space through contract restructurings, paving the way for increased activity in the later waves of free agency.

Miami Dolphins’ Draft Strategy

It is anticipated that Miami’s draft strategy will focus on fortifying both the offensive and defensive lines. Prospects such as offensive linemen Zach Frazier from West Virginia and Taliese Fuaga from Oregon State are seen as potential targets. On the defensive front, lineman Leonard Taylor III from the University of Miami could be a prized acquisition, noted for his solid frame and formidable pass-rush abilities. The Dolphins might consider trading up to secure a player of Taylor’s calibre.

Other prospects such as Ruke Orhorhoro, Dominick Puni, Jonah Elliss, and Jack Sawyer could be on Miami’s radar for Day 2 of the draft. Secondary depth is also a priority, with players like Kalen King and Cole Bishop being potential picks.

Offensive and Defensive Lineup

Despite the tight end position not being heavily featured in Coach Mike McDaniel’s offense, the team may look at options like Cade Stover and Ja’Tavion Sanders. This is indicative of the Dolphins’ comprehensive approach to strengthen their lineup, leaving no stone unturned.

The Dolphins’ draft capital includes six selections in the 2024 draft. However, they are missing third- and fourth-round picks owing to a penalty from a league investigation and a trade with the Denver Broncos for Chubb, respectively.

Looking Forward

As the Dolphins prepare for the 2024 NFL playoffs against the Kansas City Chiefs, fan confidence stands at 58%. Despite recent losses, the team’s season has been rated a solid B, and 65% of the fans anticipate the Dolphins to be ‘one and done’ in the playoffs. The upcoming off-season moves will undoubtedly be crucial in addressing these concerns and shaping the team’s future trajectory.