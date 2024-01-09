en English
Sports

Miami Dolphins Set to Play in Potentially Coldest Game in Team History

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:10 pm EST
Miami Dolphins Set to Play in Potentially Coldest Game in Team History

Bracing for what could be the most frigid game in the 58-year history of the Miami Dolphins, this first-round playoff clash against the Kansas City Chiefs is a chilling encounter in every sense of the word. With the mercury forecasted to peak at a frosty 10 degrees during the day before plummeting to a bone-chilling minus-5 degrees at night, the kickoff conditions at 7 p.m. in Kansas City are anticipated to shatter the existing record of 10 degrees set at Arrowhead Stadium in 2008.

A Cold Blast from the Past

The Dolphins have faced such icy adversities before. In fact, they have played three games in temperatures below 20 degrees at kickoff, including a memorable playoff game in the 2016 season against the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, their track record in their ten coldest games stands at a chilly 3-7. The exception was that very game at Arrowhead Stadium in 2008, where they emerged victorious against the Chiefs despite the freezing conditions.

Unfazed by the Freeze

Despite the daunting weather conditions, the Dolphins’ players are not letting the cold dampen their spirits or their focus on the upcoming playoff game. Tackle Austin Jackson is enthusiastic about experiencing the extreme weather for the first time, while defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and tight end Durham Smythe share similar sentiments. They emphasize the thrill of playing in such a memorable game and the importance of not letting the weather affect their game preparation.

Underdogs in Unfamiliar Territory

The Dolphins are facing adversity after a disappointing end to the regular season, but they’re determined to come together and perform well despite the frosty forecast. In the face of extreme weather conditions, they are resolved to push through and prove themselves. Beyond the game, this is a narrative of resilience, ambition, and the sheer human will to succeed, regardless of the odds or the temperature.

Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

